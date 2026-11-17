Anthropic has received approval to list its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker ANT. The company expects to price its IPO on November 18, ahead of its scheduled November 19 debut, with the offering potentially raising $64.35 billion.

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Anthropic Class A Shares Approved for Nasdaq Listing Ahead of IPO

Anthropic has kept its proposed IPO price between $70 and $78 per share, according to the revised S-1 filing. The company plans to offer 825 million shares, which could generate approximately $64.35 billion at the highest price.

The filing keeps the original IPO terms unchanged, despite reports that bankers had considered a valuation of at least $1.5 trillion.

Anthropic has not increased its share offering or revised its proposed price range. Earlier reports on Anthropic’s fundraising plans pointed to an even larger potential offering. CoinGape previously reported that Anthropic’s IPO could target as much as $90 billion as SpaceX shares faced a continued decline.

Alongside the IPO, the company plans a $26 billion private placement involving Google, Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Micron, Microsoft, and TSMC.

Amazon is expected to retain a substantial ownership position after the listing. The company will hold 48.2% of Anthropic’s outstanding Class N shares, representing approximately 23.8% of its issued share capital.

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Largest ANT Onchain Short Position Reaches $50.31 Million

Trading activity around Anthropic has picked up in onchain derivatives markets ahead of the IPO pricing. These perpetual futures contracts allow traders to speculate on expected share prices without owning the underlying stock.

BlockBeats identified a wallet beginning with 0xecc8 as holding the largest reported short position. Its exposure stands at approximately $50.31 million across two markets, with $38.18 million in one and $12.13 million in the other.

The position currently carries $4.41 million in unrealized profits, making it roughly 1.9 times larger than the second-largest short. On Tuesday morning, the wallet increased its bearish exposure by another $3.26 million.

Traders Take Opposing Positions on Anthropic and Nvidia

TradingBeats data shows mixed sentiment among large traders positioning around Anthropic and Nvidia ahead of their respective market events. The IPO has attracted attention across crypto markets, with Binance founder CZ identifying Anthropic’s public offering as one possible reason behind the recent crypto market crash.

Among 300 onchain accounts holding more than $500,000, eight maintained opposing positions in both companies. Five were long Anthropic and short Nvidia, with combined exposure reaching $105 million, while three adopted the opposite strategy.

Wallet 0x0ad9 held a $4.23 million Anthropic short, generating unrealized profits of up to $696,000. It closed part of the position for a $9,207 realized gain and placed 10 buy orders below market price to exit approximately 98% of its remaining exposure.

The wallet’s Nvidia long reached $2.83 million, carrying an unrealized loss of $48,000. Meanwhile, wallet 0xb695 added $1.83 million to its Anthropic long and $5.83 million to its Nvidia short within 24 hours.