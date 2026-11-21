The European Central Bank (ECB) has invited financial institutions to participate in trials involving tokenized bank deposits and securities. The November 20 announcement forms part of Project Appia, which aims to develop a European tokenized financial ecosystem.

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ECB Targets Three Areas in Tokenized Finance Trials

The ECB announced that the trials will cover tokenized deposits, related payments, and securities. In a third area, governance structures of shared blockchain networks will be explored.

The deposit trials will examine how banks can process payments and settle transactions using distributed ledger technology. Participants will also test settlement against simulated tokenized central bank money, rather than using actual central bank funds.

The experiments will explore the use of digital assets in various financial systems for securities. The governance work will focus on the coordination of activities and management of shared network that integrates the work of institutions.

The initiative follows wider developments in asset tokenization, including HSBC’s launch of a tokenized money market fund. The bank launched the product on November 19, and they can subscribe to it with its stablecoin RedCoin.

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ECB Sets December 11 Deadline for Industry Applications

The ECB requires interested companies to apply through groups comprising independent legal entities. Stand-alone applications will not be considered by individual institutions, but it is possible to choose more than one experimental area, if desired, within a participating group.

The applicant should be technologically and practically ready as well as possess relevant experience for activities proposed. The ECB will assess their expected contributions, available resources, and ability to deliver measurable results.

The first application deadline is on December 11th, 2026 at 12:00 CET. However, the ECB will be looking at subsequent experimental activities on a rolling basis on later submissions.

The announcement comes as DTCC expands its tokenized securities infrastructure. DTCC plans to extend its tokenization service to Solana in 2027, following its existing institutional rollout.

Project Appia Targets European Tokenization Framework by 2028

Project Appia is part of the Eurosystem’s comprehensive push to link financial services built on the blockchain with central bank money. The ECB plans to publish a blueprint outlining its findings and proposed framework in 2028.

The project is based on a consultation held in October that received responses from 127 public and private stakeholders. Participants agreed on common technical standards and improved coordination among financial institutions running different blockchain networks.

Meanwhile, ECB President Christine Lagarde has warned that incompatible systems could divide Europe’s emerging tokenized securities market. The central bank is looking at common governance structures to tackle platform variation.

The ECB has already established an Appia contact group involving 61 financial market and public sector participants. The last round of applications will be open until December 11 and its new invitation comes with more experimentation.