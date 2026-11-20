XMR1 Hit by Suspected Hack as Attacker Dumps 5.2M XMR1 for ETH
Highlights
- A wallet received 5.2 million XMR1 from the token's deployer address.
- Lookonchain reported that the wallet used $13.22 million in USDC to acquire 7,467 ETH.
- XMR1 reportedly plunged approximately 99.8%, while questions remain about the suspected breach.
On November 20, the crypto market suffered yet another massive crypto hack. This time, XMR1 recorded a near-total price collapse after an unusually large transfer from its deployer address triggered heavy selling on Hyperliquid. Although the project’s team is yet to confirm the report publicly, the incident has raised serious concerns of a security breach.
XMR1 Price Almost Crashed by 100% Following the Deployer Transfer
According to blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain, a wallet received about 5.2 XRM1 before selling the tokens and converting the proceeds into Ethereum. The wallet reportedly spent $13.22 million in USDC to buy 7,467 ETH.
The transaction has caught the attention of the public, especially with the tokens coming directly from XRM1 deployer address. Reports also show that the recipient wallet transferred the tokens to Hyperliquid and sold them into the market. Sadly, the resulting selling pressure plunged XMR1 price from $488 to $1 within 30 minutes. The decline signals a 99.8% fall in the token’s market value.
Wagyu Bridge and XMR1 Backing Under Scrutiny
XMR1 is not the native Monero cryptocurrency. It is a wrapped representation designed to provide exposure to Monero through Hyperliquid’s trading infrastructure. The token is associated with Wagyu, a bridge service that allows users to exchange native XMR for XMR1 and reverse the process. This arrangement means holders depend on the bridge’s ability to support the conversion between the two assets.
The incident has therefore raised questions about the deployer wallet, token issuance, and whether the transferred supply was properly backed by native Monero. The available transaction records establish the large transfer but do not independently prove that the bridge was compromised.
No Confirmed Explanation for the Suspected Hack
At the time of writing, no official statement from the Wagyu team had established how the tokens reached the receiving wallet or whether the transaction was authorized. The recent events follow a separate incident involving data exposure reported by Wagyu in October. However, there has been no established connection between the two events.
The native Monero network has not been shown to be compromised by this incident. The immediate impact concerns XMR1 holders and the infrastructure supporting the wrapped token. Further clarification from the project and additional on-chain analysis will be necessary to determine whether this was an exploit, an unauthorized transfer, or another form of crypto hack.
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