Home / Crypto News / Sam Altman’s World Launches World ID to Combat AI Bots, Fraud, and Deepfakes

Sam Altman’s World Launches World ID to Combat AI Bots, Fraud, and Deepfakes

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Sam Altman's World Launches World ID to Combat AI Bots, Fraud, and Deepfakes, WLD Jumps

Highlights

  • Sam Altman's World unveiled World ID for banks and financial institutions.
  • The World AI suite help prevent bots, fraud, and deepfake risks.
  • WLD token jumped over 2% amid buying activity.
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World, the identity project co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, has launched its World ID suite for banks and financial institutions. It helps entities ensure AI-safe experiences amid rising bots, fraud, and deepfake risks.

World ID for Proof of Human in AI Era

World has launched its first industry-specific World ID suite targeted at banks and financial institutions. Co-founder Alex Blania announced the launch at the Money20/20 conference. The World ID suite aims to protect against deepfakes, fraud, and malicious bots.

The suite bundles three tools backed by verifiable cryptographic Proofs such as Proof of Human, Proof of Presence, and Proof of Attributes. The initial design partners include Bain Capital, OpenExchange, Outtake, Pantera Capital, and VanEck Funds.

The World ID app is an identity wallet allowing users to store and present privacy-preserving cryptographic Proofs without revealing personal data. Banks and institutions can check if a client or partner is a real human without collecting documents or storing other personal details.

On the other hand, World ID for Zoom verifies that participants on video calls are real, unique humans rather than deepfakes. Participants complete a one-time World ID verification at an Orb and connect the World ID app to their Zoom account to get a Human Badge.

World ID for Agents through AgentKit lets a verified person delegate Proofs to an AI agent. It will enable the agent to cryptographically prove it is acting on behalf of a human when interacting with platforms or institutions.

The launch comes amid rising AI safety concerns. Deloitte projected that AI-enabled fraud losses in the United States alone could reach $40 billion by 2027, up from an estimated $12.3 billion in 2023. Sam Altman’s World also cited the 2024 Arup case in which an employee transferred $25.6 million after a video call meeting in which all other participants were deepfakes, highlighting the risks in finance.

WLD Token Rises Over 2% amid Derivatives Activity

Worldcoin (WLD) price jumped more than 1% in the past 24 hours, currently trading at $0.49. The 24-hour low and high were $0.459 and $0.510, respectively. Furthermore, trading volume has increased slightly in the last 24 hours, signaling a recent rise in market activity.

CoinGlass data showed buying in the derivatives market in the last few hours. At the time of writing, the total WLD futures open interest jumped almost 1% in the past 24 hours. WLD futures open interest is rising across crypto exchanges, with an almost 2% jump on Binance and 5% on OKX and 3% on Hyperliquid.

Institutions looking to integrate decentralized identity and privacy solutions can explore the best zero knowledge proof projects driving modern cryptographic verification.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.