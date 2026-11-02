Home / Crypto News / Anthropic Plans to Sell Up to $3.5 Billion in Shares to Japanese Investors Ahead of US IPO

Anthropic Plans to Sell Up to $3.5 Billion in Shares to Japanese Investors Ahead of US IPO

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Anthropic plans to offer Japanese investors up to $3.5 billion in shares.
  • Anthropic intends to use share proceeds for working capital, operating expenses, and investments.
  • The filing omits IPO valuation and size, although investors have discussed $1.5 trillion.
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Anthropic has announced plans to sell up to $3.5 billion in shares to Japanese investors through its upcoming U.S. IPO, expanding international participation while raising funds for its business operations.

Anthropic IPO Opens $3.5 Billion Share Sale to Japan

According to a reported on November 2 that a Japanese regulatory filing disclosed the proposed sale of 552.9 billion yen. Under the filing, Japanese investors can participate directly in Anthropic’s planned U.S. initial public offering.

Bloomberg reported that Mizuho Securities will manage the Japanese portion of Anthropic’s planned share sale. Goldman Sachs and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities will help process investor orders for the offering.

Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities will participate, while Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group join underwriting.

The filing identifies working capital, operating expenses, and capital investments as uses for the new funds. However, Anthropic has not disclosed the IPO’s final size, share price, or valuation.

Earlier, Anthropic filed its IPO registration with U.S. regulators on October 26. The company plans to list on Nasdaq under the proposed ticker ANT.

Anthropic Expands IPO Access Beyond Japanese Investors

In addition to Japan, investors in Australia, Canada and selected other European countries will be able to invest in the planned offering. The international distribution is linked to Anthropic’s preparations for a potential listing in the stock market in November.

Some investors have talked about valuing it at around $1.5 trillion, according to Reuters. However, the November 2 filing doesn’t lock in those expectations or the final terms of the offering.

The Japanese IPO market has been stagnant, with new listings coming to a career-low 14-year low. During SpaceX’s June IPO, Japanese investors received approximately $2.2 billion in shares. The allocation was part of SpaceX’s $75 billion worldwide share sale.

Rising AI Financing Costs Add Pressure Ahead of Listing

Anthropic is in the process of raising more funds for computing resources and building their Claude AI models. It has been in the process of an IPO that has been preceded by a $63 billion chip finance deal called Project North Star.

As recently reported, Blackstone warned about Anthropic’s potential credit rating. The investment firm expects a double-B rating, below the threshold for investment-grade debt. Meanwhile, Meta plans to raise up to $95 billion through equity financing to support its AI investments.

Alphabet is considering up to $85 billion in share sales as technology companies finance AI investments. Anthropic’s Japanese filing does not specify the date when investors can begin purchasing shares.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.