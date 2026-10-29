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Bank of Russia Rules Out Crypto Wallet Restrictions for Cross-Border Payments

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Bank of Russia Rules Out Crypto Wallet Restrictions for Cross-Border Payments

Highlights

  • Bank of Russia confirms self-custody wallet restrictions will not apply to international crypto payments.
  • Russia will restrict domestic peer-to-peer crypto transactions from July 1, 2027, under its new regulatory framework.
  • Bank of Russia registers NAUFOR as a crypto industry oversight body to supervise licensed exchanges and depositories.
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The Bank of Russia has confirmed that restrictions on self-custody crypto wallets will not apply to cross-border payments. According to the report, First Deputy Governor Vladimir Chistyukhin clarified the exemption for international settlements.

Bank of Russia Clarifies Cross-Border Crypto Wallet Rules

Chistyukhin said non-custodial wallets remain available for international settlements despite Russia’s tighter cryptocurrency regulations. The exemption is to distinguish payments for foreign trade from domestic trade, which will be subjected to stricter rules for licensed intermediaries.

Self-custody wallets enable users to hold their private keys themselves rather than using exchanges or other custodians. The central bank has limited some domestic transfers using these wallets on the grounds of investor protection and money laundering. However, existing ownership of assets in personal wallets is not prohibited.

Chistyukhin also said that assets are able to be transferred between regulated foreign custodial platforms and Russian digital depositories. Users can then move those assets to their own wallets, but domestic transfers are subject to other limits.

Russia Maintains Restrictions on Domestic Crypto Transactions

Russia’s Federal Law No. 282-FZ took effect on September 1, establishing a regulated framework for cryptocurrency trading and custody. The Bank of Russia then clarified the regulations on transfers from regulated digital accounts to personal self-custodial wallets.

As we previously reported, further restrictions are in effect for direct peer-to-peer cryptocurrency transactions starting July 1, 2027. Until then, individuals can continue such transactions during the transition period, while businesses prepare to meet the new requirements.

Under the framework, retail investors without qualified status face annual cryptocurrency purchase limits of 300,000 rubles per intermediary. These investors also have to undergo the relevant assessments before they can trade eligible cryptocurrencies on licensed trading platforms. Qualified investors face different purchase conditions under the regulatory framework.

Bank of Russia Registers Crypto Industry Oversight Body

The announcement came on the heels of another regulatory move, which Russia made to formalize its oversight of crypto exchanges and digital depositories in the country. On Thursday, the Bank of Russia registered the National Association of Securities Market Participants (NAUFOR) as its self-regulatory organization.

NAUFOR will support the establishment of industry standards and compliance of registered companies, and the central bank will still be in charge of regulation. The number of participants in the exchange register has been expanded to 23 in Russia, and eight organizations are in the digital depository register. The association will also help its members comply with the regulatory requirements.

The oversight is in line with the central bank’s earlier decision to approve Sberbank as a cryptocurrency exchange service provider under the new license regime. Sberbank will launch crypto products in December, while Moscow Exchange has also said it will introduce regulated trading.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.