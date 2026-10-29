Home / Crypto News / Crypto Stocks to Watch as Prices Retreat & Analysts Remain Bullish

Crypto Stocks to Watch as Prices Retreat & Analysts Remain Bullish

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
Read full bio
coingape google news
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
COIN and CRCL Stock Outlook Ahead of November Midterm Elections - Crash or Rally?

Highlights

  • Crypto stocks Circle, Robinhood, and Coinbase retreat amid broader market weakness and cautious investor sentiment.
  • The Kobeissi Letter warns that markets may be experiencing a hidden bear phase.
  • US PCE inflation meets expectations, while the Federal Reserve maintains interest rates amid persistent economic uncertainty.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

The crypto stocks have stayed in the red today, as the broader financial sector and the digital assets space witness negative sentiment. However, the latest retreat comes despite the US PCE inflation coming in line with Wall Street expectations, which has further fueled discussions among traders.

It’s worth noting that crypto stocks like Circle (CRCL), Robinhood (HOOD), Coinbase (COIN), and others have recorded a pullback today. Despite that, the market pundits have remained bullish, indicating that the recent retreat might help investors enter the market at a discounted price.

Crypto Stocks Retreat But Analyst Stays Bullish

The recent decline in the crypto stocks could also be attributed to the pullback recorded in the tech stocks recently. Commenting on that, The Kobeissi Letter has highlighted the recent fall in prices of the top players in the space.

Meanwhile, Coinbase (COIN), Robinhood (HOOD), and Circle (CRCL) crypto stocks were also among others on the list. Despite that, the Kobeissi Letter said that we could be in a “stealth” bear market, which has caught the eyes of investors.

It’s worth noting that the latest plunge also comes despite the US PCE inflation data meeting market expectations. In addition, the US Fed has also kept the interest rate unchanged at its latest meeting and hinted towards a wait-and-see approach in the future.

As of writing, the Circle (CRCL) crypto stock fell nearly 1% to $80.96, after closing the prior session at $81.71. On the other hand, the HOOD stock traded near the flatline at $91.50, while the Coinbase stock price lost around 0.8% to $160.02 at the same time.

Circle Crypto Stock Price
Source: Yahoo Finance

Is this a ‘Stealth’ Bear Market?

Market commentary from The Kobeissi Letter has further fueled discussions amid the current crypto stocks selloff. The research outlet suggested that financial markets could be experiencing a concealed bear market despite major indexes trading near record levels.

Earlier this month, the outlet highlighted an unusual disconnect between market valuations and underlying economic pressures. It pointed to elevated oil prices, expensive borrowing, and inflation remaining above the Federal Reserve’s 2% objective.

Meanwhile, the central argument was that a stock market can appear strong at the index level while individual sectors and companies experience sustained declines. This creates a market environment where headline performance may hide substantial weakness beneath the surface.

The Kobeissi Letter described this divergence as a ‘Bull-Bear’ market. Its interpretation suggests that investors could face simultaneous bullish and bearish conditions, depending on their holdings and the sectors they follow.

For crypto stocks, it appears that investors are staying on the sidelines currently amid the ongoing topsy-turvy scenario in the market. Given the volatile scenario in the broader digital assets space, investors should exercise due diligence while making their investment decisions.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Bank of Russia Rules Out Crypto Wallet Restrictions for Cross-Border Payments
Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Applies for US National Trust Bank Charter with OCC
HYPE Price Jumps 10% as NYSE Parent ICE Eyes US Perpetual Futures Launch on Hyperliquid
Bitcoin Reacts as U.S. PCE Inflation Data Comes In Line With Expectations
Ripple Chairman & Democratic Megadonor Chris Larsen’s Latest Donations in Midterms

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

CRYPTO IMPACT AWARDS 2026

CoinGape’s Annual Awards Are Back With 2nd Editon.
STAY TUNED

Related Articles

Image of Circle Logo

Circle and Tereina Partner to Bring USDC and EURC Into SAP Pay Workflows
an image of the OKX logo and Ripple, Circle, and StanChart's logo

OKX Raises Fresh Capital From Circle, Ripple, Standard Chartered at $25B Valuation
Over $157M in XRP Stolen in Bitget Hack, Gracy Chen suspect North Korea's Lazarus Group behind attack

Bitget To Resume Crypto Withdrawals After $352M XRP, ETH Theft In Latest Hack
Image of Circle Logo

Circle CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen to Step Down by End of 2026 After Five Years
Binance Buys $100M in CRCL Shares Amid Expanded USDC Partnership With Circle

Binance Buys $100M in CRCL Shares Amid Expanded USDC Partnership With Circle
Crypto Stocks MSTR, COIN, CRCL, HOOD Tumble 3-5% Ahead of CLARITY Act Senate Vote

Crypto Stocks: MSTR, COIN, & CRCL Rally as BTC Hits $86K

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.