Crypto Stocks to Watch as Prices Retreat & Analysts Remain Bullish

The crypto stocks have stayed in the red today, as the broader financial sector and the digital assets space witness negative sentiment. However, the latest retreat comes despite the US PCE inflation coming in line with Wall Street expectations, which has further fueled discussions among traders.

It’s worth noting that crypto stocks like Circle (CRCL), Robinhood (HOOD), Coinbase (COIN), and others have recorded a pullback today. Despite that, the market pundits have remained bullish, indicating that the recent retreat might help investors enter the market at a discounted price.

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Crypto Stocks Retreat But Analyst Stays Bullish

The recent decline in the crypto stocks could also be attributed to the pullback recorded in the tech stocks recently. Commenting on that, The Kobeissi Letter has highlighted the recent fall in prices of the top players in the space.

Meanwhile, Coinbase (COIN), Robinhood (HOOD), and Circle (CRCL) crypto stocks were also among others on the list. Despite that, the Kobeissi Letter said that we could be in a “stealth” bear market, which has caught the eyes of investors.

It’s worth noting that the latest plunge also comes despite the US PCE inflation data meeting market expectations. In addition, the US Fed has also kept the interest rate unchanged at its latest meeting and hinted towards a wait-and-see approach in the future.

As of writing, the Circle (CRCL) crypto stock fell nearly 1% to $80.96, after closing the prior session at $81.71. On the other hand, the HOOD stock traded near the flatline at $91.50, while the Coinbase stock price lost around 0.8% to $160.02 at the same time.

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Is this a ‘Stealth’ Bear Market?

Market commentary from The Kobeissi Letter has further fueled discussions amid the current crypto stocks selloff. The research outlet suggested that financial markets could be experiencing a concealed bear market despite major indexes trading near record levels.

Earlier this month, the outlet highlighted an unusual disconnect between market valuations and underlying economic pressures. It pointed to elevated oil prices, expensive borrowing, and inflation remaining above the Federal Reserve’s 2% objective.

Meanwhile, the central argument was that a stock market can appear strong at the index level while individual sectors and companies experience sustained declines. This creates a market environment where headline performance may hide substantial weakness beneath the surface.

The Kobeissi Letter described this divergence as a ‘Bull-Bear’ market. Its interpretation suggests that investors could face simultaneous bullish and bearish conditions, depending on their holdings and the sectors they follow.

For crypto stocks, it appears that investors are staying on the sidelines currently amid the ongoing topsy-turvy scenario in the market. Given the volatile scenario in the broader digital assets space, investors should exercise due diligence while making their investment decisions.