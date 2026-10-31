Home / Crypto News / “I Never Said Selling,” CZ Clears Up SpaceX Shares Controversy with Elon Musk

“I Never Said Selling,” CZ Clears Up SpaceX Shares Controversy with Elon Musk

Varinder Singh
Updated
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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“I Never Said Selling,” CZ Clears Up SpaceX Shares Controversy with Elon Musk

Highlights

  • Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao denied any intention to fight Elon Musk.
  • CZ clarifies he never threatened to sell SpaceX shares and claims it is one of the best stocks to hold.
  • CZ wanted Musk to stop trolling and comparing Binance hack with beleaguered crypto exchange FTX.
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Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has clarified on Saturday that he never threatened to sell SpaceX shares or pressure Elon Musk. CZ claimed he only mentioned Binance’s stake to counter comparisons with beleaguered crypto exchange FTX after the hack.

In a post on X on October 31, CZ said: “I never said selling SPCX shares. I mentioned we have them only because the FTX comparison in the thread may have implied we lacked funds, which is not true.”

He added, “I don’t make threats,” calling it one of his core principles that he has also written about in his book. CZ described Binance’s holdings as “a drop in the ocean” relative to SpaceX’s scale. He added that SPCX is one of the best stocks to hold for the long-term.

In addition, Binance founder called Elon Musk “one of the strongest builders in the world,” denying his intention to fight with him. “Let’s fight the North Korean hackers,” he said.

The controversy began after Binance got hacked for $6.3 billion. This is one of the biggest crypto heists that shook not only crypto but traditional markets. Elon Musk posted “Everyday is Zeroday” and replied with laughing emojis related to the crypto hack. The post referenced past FTX claims that client funds were fully covered.

CZ responded, “Elon, have a lot of respect for you, but bad time to troll. Please stop. Our SPCX shares from our $500m investment in your Twitter takeover are worth more than a billion. Would appreciate if you show a little support. Thanks!”

He later outlined rough math on the remaining funding gap after frozen assets and Binance’s Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), noting the SPCX stake as one available non-crypto asset.

Binance co-CEO Yi He addressed the discussion earlier, claiming the company’s annual revenue is sufficient to cover the losses. “So we do not yet need to sell the SpaceX shares,” she said.

Also Read: Crypto Hack Tracker Chainalysis Confirms It Was Hit by Agentic AI-Driven Cyberattack

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.