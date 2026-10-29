Home / Crypto News / Binance Suspected of Suffering Over $5B Hack as Tether, Circle Freeze Assets

Binance Suspected of Suffering Over $5B Hack as Tether, Circle Freeze Assets

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Binance is suspected to have been hacked of more than $5 billion.
  • The exchange said it is investigating the incident.
  • Tether and Circle have frozen USDT and USDC assets that were transferred in the suspected hack.
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Top crypto exchange Binance is suspected of having been hacked for more than $5 billion, according to data from the on-chain intelligence platform Arkham. The exchange said it is investigating the incident but has not yet provided details on what happened.

Binance Appears to Suffer Hack of Over $5 Billion

According to Arkham data, the hacker appears to have stolen over $5.6 billion from the exchange’s wallets. The largest of these coins is USDT, which is worth nearly $1.6 billion. Other coins include Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, Tron, and RLUSD.

Binance confirmed in an X post that its team was aware of reports of a potential security issue and was actively investigating. “User funds are completely safe,” the top crypto exchange assured. It also mentioned that it will provide more updates once the security teams are done reviewing all relevant information.

Binance’s founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao also said that the exchange appears to have been hacked. “It does look like a hack on Binance. Appreciate the quick freeze from Tether (~$971m) and Circle (~$823m),” CZ said in an X post. He also mentioned that users’ funds are safe despite this.

Meanwhile, Tether and Circle confirmed they froze the stolen USDT and USDC assets, worth $1.567 billion and $800 million, respectively. It is worth noting that the hack comes on the same day that crypto prediction market platform Polymarket suffered a security incident, in which some users’ funds were drained.

It also comes just over a month after fellow crypto exchange Bitget suffered an exploit of nearly $400 million. If confirmed, the Binance hack could become the largest crypto hack to date, surpassing the $3.5 billion LuBian hack in 2020 and the $1.5 billion Bybit hack in 2025.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.