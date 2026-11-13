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Bitcoin Climbs as U.S. PPI Inflation Comes In Below Expectations

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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Highlights

  • Bitcoin rebounded after the PPI inflation data came in lower than expected.
  • The index rose by 6.5% year over year, below expectations of 6.6%.
  • Crypto traders have pared bets on a Fed rate hike following the inflation report.
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The Bitcoin price has rebounded following the release of the October PPI inflation report, with the data coming in below expectations. As a result of the lower-than-expected reading, crypto traders have also pared back bets on potential Fed rate hikes over the coming months.

Bitcoin Rebounds as PPI Inflation Rises Below Expectations

The BTC price has rebounded to as high as the psychological $70,000 level from a low of around $69,000. The leading crypto is trading at around $69,800, still down more than 3% on the day, according to TradingView data.

Source: TradingView

Bitcoin’s rebound follows the release of the PPI inflation data, which came in below expectations. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the index rose 6.5% year over year in October, below expectations. Month over month (MoM), the index rose 0.3%, below expectations of 0.4%.

Meanwhile, the core PPI came in line with expectations at 0.3% and 5.0%, MoM and YoY, respectively. This marks a positive for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market following the release of the CPI inflation data earlier this week, which came in above expectations, raising forecasts of a potential 50-basis-point December Fed rate hike.

It is worth noting that, besides concerns about a Fed rate hike, other factors are currently pressuring the crypto market. This includes the recent decline in the stock market, particularly for AI stocks. The MSCI has also decided to remove BTC treasury firm Strategy from its global indexes, raising concerns about what this could mean for the company and its treasury strategy.

Traders Pare Bets On a 50 Bps Hike

Crypto traders have reduced their bets on a 50 bps December Fed rate hike following the release of the PPI inflation data. Data from the top crypto prediction market platform, Polymarket, shows a 6% chance the Fed will hike rates by 50 bps next month, down from as high as 10%.

However, the Fed is still expected to raise rates by at least 25 bps at next month’s FOMC meeting. Further data from Polymarket shows a 92% chance that there will be a 25 bps rate hike following the meeting.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.