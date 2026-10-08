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Bitcoin News: US Govt Moves 12K BTC Again, More Selloff Incoming?

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Bitcoin Price Prediction as $400 Billion Gold and Silver Selloff Shakes Markets

Highlights

  • In the latest Bitcoin news, US government wallets moved over 12,260 BTC worth approximately $1.1 billion.
  • The transfers have sparked concerns about potential selling pressure on Bitcoin.
  • BTC remains under pressure as Fed rate-hike concerns weigh on broader market sentiment.
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BTC price remains under pressure as fresh Bitcoin news points to another large movement of crypto linked to the U.S. government. Arkham data shows that government wallets have moved more than 12,260 BTC, worth roughly $1.1 billion. The transfers have raised fresh concerns about possible selling pressure across the market.

Bitcoin News: US Government Moves Over 12K BTC

In the latest Bitcoin news, the latest US government activity has caught the attention of crypto market traders. Arkham data indicates that government-linked wallets have moved more than 12,260 BTC in total. At current valuations, the stash is worth about $1.1 billion.

Meanwhile, the development comes after another major transfer on October 7, 2026. On-chain data showed the government moved around $103 million in seized crypto assets that day, and the transaction involved 833.6 BTC worth nearly $71.56 million.

The same movement also included 40,285 BNB, while that portion was valued at approximately $31.63 million. According to Bitcoin news, the size of these transfers has intensified discussions about the government’s intentions.

Notably, large wallet movements often attract attention because they can precede changes in market liquidity. However, moving coins does not automatically mean that the assets have entered the open market.

Can This Impact BTC Price?

According to Bitcoin news, traders are now assessing whether the latest transfers could eventually translate into selling activity. A direct sale could increase available supply and potentially add short-term pressure on BTC.

On the other hand, the BTC price has continued to stay in the red, falling around 2% in the last seven days to around $82.5k. Still, the Bitcoin news transfer itself does not confirm an immediate selloff.

Government-held crypto can move between wallets for custody, administrative, or liquidation-related reasons. Investors therefore need to distinguish wallet activity from confirmed exchange deposits or executed sales.

Despite that, investors should exercise due diligence, given the ongoing topsy-turvy scenario in the market. In addition, the ongoing Fed rate hike concerns, after the latest US FOMC, could further impact the sentiment of the broader financial sector, let alone the crypto market.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.