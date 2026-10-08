Bitcoin News: US Govt Moves 12K BTC Again, More Selloff Incoming?

BTC price remains under pressure as fresh Bitcoin news points to another large movement of crypto linked to the U.S. government. Arkham data shows that government wallets have moved more than 12,260 BTC, worth roughly $1.1 billion. The transfers have raised fresh concerns about possible selling pressure across the market.

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Bitcoin News: US Government Moves Over 12K BTC

In the latest Bitcoin news, the latest US government activity has caught the attention of crypto market traders. Arkham data indicates that government-linked wallets have moved more than 12,260 BTC in total. At current valuations, the stash is worth about $1.1 billion.

Meanwhile, the development comes after another major transfer on October 7, 2026. On-chain data showed the government moved around $103 million in seized crypto assets that day, and the transaction involved 833.6 BTC worth nearly $71.56 million.

The same movement also included 40,285 BNB, while that portion was valued at approximately $31.63 million. According to Bitcoin news, the size of these transfers has intensified discussions about the government’s intentions.

Notably, large wallet movements often attract attention because they can precede changes in market liquidity. However, moving coins does not automatically mean that the assets have entered the open market.

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Can This Impact BTC Price?

According to Bitcoin news, traders are now assessing whether the latest transfers could eventually translate into selling activity. A direct sale could increase available supply and potentially add short-term pressure on BTC.

On the other hand, the BTC price has continued to stay in the red, falling around 2% in the last seven days to around $82.5k. Still, the Bitcoin news transfer itself does not confirm an immediate selloff.

Government-held crypto can move between wallets for custody, administrative, or liquidation-related reasons. Investors therefore need to distinguish wallet activity from confirmed exchange deposits or executed sales.

Despite that, investors should exercise due diligence, given the ongoing topsy-turvy scenario in the market. In addition, the ongoing Fed rate hike concerns, after the latest US FOMC, could further impact the sentiment of the broader financial sector, let alone the crypto market.