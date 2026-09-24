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Bitcoin Rebounds as U.S., Iran Reportedly Explore Phased Plan to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Bitcoin has rebounded above the psychological $84,000 level.
  • This comes amid report of the U.S. and Iran exploring an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
  • The broader crypto market has also rebounded alongside BTC.
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Bitcoin is back above the psychological $84,000 level after falling to as low as $83,000 in the last 24 hours. This rebound comes amid reports that the U.S. and Iran are exploring a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the U.S. blockade.

Bitcoin Rises Above $84,000 Amid Reported Hormuz Plan

The leading crypto has rebounded from its intraday low of around $83,000, rising above $84,000. At the time of writing, the BTC price is trading at around $84,300, down less than 1% today, according to TradingView data. Other crypto prices have rebounded from their intraday low alongside BTC.

Source: TradingView

Bitcoin’s rebound comes amid a Reuters report that U.S. and Iranian negotiators are exploring a phased plan to end the war, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the U.S. blockade. However, the report noted that nothing concrete has come out of these talks, as neither side is willing to give up its leverage first.

The U.S.-Iran war has continued to pressure energy prices, with Brent crude rising above $105 today while diesel prices also rise to new highs. Uncertainty about when the war could end also continues to spark inflation concerns, with inflation trending well above the Fed’s 2% goal, which is bearish for BTC and the broader crypto market.

Notably, the Fed raised interest rates last week for the first time since 2023, a move which failed to deter Bitcoin and the broader crypto market, as crypto prices rose to new local highs. However, a further rally remains under threat, with the odds of an October Fed rate hike climbing as the U.S. and Iran have yet to reach a deal despite reports of progress in negotiations.

Ceasefire Expected To Continue For Now

Crypto traders are betting that the U.S.-Iran ceasefire will continue for now, possibly extending beyond the end of next month. Data from the top crypto prediction market platform Polymarket shows a 62% chance that the ceasefire continues through October 31.

Source: Polymarket

The odds have climbed over the last few days amid optimistic statements from U.S. officials. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said yesterday that talks between the two sides were positive, though he added that no breakthrough has occurred yet.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.