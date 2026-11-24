Bitget, which launched its tokenized stock spot product, Stocks 2.0, in June 2026, has recorded a new milestone. Its rToken trading volume has crossed $200 million in a single day. Issued by Reality, the product provides users with tokenized exposure to selected U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs. With this, it brings traditional financial assets into the crypto trading ecosystem.

The latest milestone came on November 21, when rToken recorded more than $200 million in spot trading volume, its highest single-day total since launch. Nvidia’s tokenized stock, rNVDA, accounted for approximately 25% of the total volume, following the company’s third-quarter earnings report.

The development is particularly notable as the record came on a Saturday, when traditional U.S. stock exchanges were closed. It also highlights the growing activity in tokenized equities beyond conventional stock market hours.

Bitget rToken Trading Volume Crosses $6B

Since its launch in June, Bitget’s rToken product has generated approximately $6.4 billion in cumulative trading volume. More than $3.3 billion, representing nearly 52% of the total, occurred outside regular U.S. equity market hours, according to the exchange’s internal data.

Bitget launched Stocks 2.0 on June 2, introducing tokenized stock trading through its rToken product. The tokens are issued by Reality, a real-world asset issuance platform. It provides economic exposure to their corresponding underlying stocks and ETFs.

The product helps connect tokenized stock trading with global equity-market liquidity channels. It also supports 1:1 economic mapping of eligible underlying securities, allowing users to trade tokenized stock exposure against USDT.

Unlike conventional stock trading, selected rTokens are available for trading beyond regular U.S. market hours. This allows users to respond to market developments without necessarily waiting for the next trading session.

Trading activity has also accelerated throughout November. Between November 15 and November 21, rToken generated nearly $950 million in trading volume, averaging approximately $135 million per day.

Institutional accounts contributed approximately 38% of the total trading volume on November 21. Their participation adds another dimension to the market, which has largely been associated with retail access to tokenized equities.

Commenting on the milestone, Bitget CEO Gracy Chen said that crossing $200 million in a single day reflects growing demand for access to U.S. equities beyond traditional market hours.

“Markets don’t stop moving when exchanges close, and investors increasingly expect the flexibility to respond in real time,” Chen said in a Press release shared with CoinGape.

Bitget Expands rToken Beyond Spot Trading

Meanwhile, Bitget has been expanding the utility of its tokenized stock products beyond spot market access.

Since July 2026, eligible rTokens have been accepted as margin and collateral within the exchange’s Unified Trading Account (UTA). This allows users to deploy their tokenized equity holdings across eligible trading products instead of keeping them limited to spot trading.

In November, the exchange also introduced rToken Earn, allowing eligible non-U.S. users to access onchain yield opportunities through rQQQ and rSPY.

These developments come as crypto exchanges increasingly compete to bring traditional financial assets onto their platforms. Tokenized stocks and ETFs are emerging as another growth area for crypto trading platforms looking to connect traditional markets with blockchain-based infrastructure.

Bitget, which says it serves more than 125 million users, offers access to over 500 tokenized stocks and ETFs alongside cryptocurrencies, commodities, foreign exchange and precious metals.

The latest volume record adds to that expansion, with the exchange looking to position rTokens as more than just a way to gain exposure to U.S. equities. The longer-term proposition is to allow eligible users to trade tokenized stocks, use them as collateral and access yield opportunities through a single platform.