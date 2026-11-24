South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) has unveiled a government-backed regulatory framework to address crypto exchange ownership, stablecoin issuance, and ICOs. The South Korea Digital Asset Bill, ‘Digital Asset Industry Innovation and User Protection Act,’ comes as countries move to provide regulatory clarity for the crypto industry.

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Proposed South Korea Digital Asset Bill Caps Exchange Stakes at 20%

According to the Herald Business report, the proposed legislation would cap ownership stakes in crypto exchanges at 20%. However, the FSC could grant exceptions, which could raise the maximum stake to 34%.

The South Korea Digital Asset Bill, if passed, would grant exchanges a grace period to restructure in line with this legislation before it takes effect. There will be an initial three-year grace period, during which this provision will be suspended. Furthermore, smaller exchanges could have an additional three-year grace period, depending on their fundraising conditions, to enable them to comply with these ownership restrictions.

The bill also provides for the issuance of Won-pegged stablecoins. At the start of the regulatory regime, the FSC plans to grant licenses only to consortiums in which banks collectively hold a majority stake. In such a case, a company looking to issue a stablecoin could still be the largest individual shareholder as long as the group of banks’ shareholdings exceeds 50%.

The South Korea Digital Asset Bill further provides that potential stablecoin issuers must provide a detailed plan which includes reserve asset management, issuance limits, and redemption procedures. The reserve asset must cover each stablecoin in circulation 1:1, without delays in redemptions. Stablecoin issuers won’t be able to pay yields on stablecoin holdings to holders.

The proposed legislation provides a comprehensive market structure for the South Korean crypto industry, similar to the CLARITY Act in the U.S. Other countries, such as Russia, have also moved to provide clarity for their crypto industries. As CoinGape reported, Russia recently permitted regulated crypto trading for retail investors as part of a broader regulatory regime.

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Move To Ease Ban On ICOs

The South Korea Digital Asset Bill will also ease the ban on Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs). Subject to certain regulatory requirements, this would enable crypto projects to raise funds through domestic token issuance and sales.

These projects would need to meet certain disclosure requirements and also publish a comprehensive white paper detailing the specifics of their project. Meanwhile, they would also face strict liability for losses users incur due to hacking or system failures, regardless of fault.

South Korea initially banned ICOs in 2017 over concerns about fraud, volatility, and investor losses. As such, this proposed provision marks a turnaround as the country looks to embrace innovations in the crypto industry.

For more on crypto trading, please check out Best Crypto Exchanges and Apps For 2026