JPMorgan, HSBC and StoneX have completed London’s first trades involving fractional digital ownership of physical gold. The transactions introduce another way for financial institutions to use bullion as loan collateral.

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JPMorgan and HSBC Test New Digital Gold Trading System

A November 24 Bloomberg report cited the World Gold Council (WGC) in confirming last week’s transactions. The institutions transferred ownership rights, settled trades and pledged fractional gold as collateral.

The structure of the initiative is called Pooled Gold Interests (PGIs). It enables financial institutions to hold physical gold bars without transferring the gold bullion.

“This is a historic step forward for the gold market,” said WGC CEO David Tait.

The bulk of London’s bullion market is done via unallocated gold accounts. These accounts allow investors to only hold a contract to gold, not physical bars. This cuts down on trading expenses but makes investors vulnerable to the financial risk of the custodian banks.

The WGC’s digital gold framework seeks to address these limitations while preserving the existing market structure. Meanwhile, JPMorgan continues to expand its digital asset operations. As CoinGape previously reported, the bank expanded its JPM Coin deposit token to Ethereum in October.

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Digital Gold Market Could Reach $170 Billion by 2031

The trades come as institutional investors show growing interest in digital gold and other tokenized financial products. An October 19 report from the World Gold Council and Boston Consulting Group valued digital gold at $45 billion to $55 billion.

Both organizations project that the digital gold market could reach $160 billion to $170 billion by 2031. They are forecasting around 27% annual growth in their base case projections.

Meanwhile, tokenized gold saw more than $90 billion in spot trading volume for the first quarter of 2026. This was more than the amount of the whole year of 2025.

Beyond gold, CoinGape previously reported that OKX and Intercontinental Exchange launched tokenized securities trading on November 23, expanding access to traditional financial assets.

UK Regulators Explore Gold Tokenization

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has sought industry feedback on the potential applications of gold tokenization. The regulator aims to assess its benefits and risks within UK wholesale financial markets.

Meanwhile, the World Gold Council (WGC) advocates including gold under Britain’s financial collateral regulations. The proposed changes may streamline collateral enforcement and strengthen legal protections in the insolvency process.

The talks with the regulators follow a surge in competition from bullion trading hubs in Asia for London. Hong Kong and Singapore have introduced measures to expand their respective gold market infrastructure.

However, the fractional digital gold initiative remains in its trial phase. Before introducing the system throughout the wider bullion market, participants should first put in place governance processes, said WGC executive Mike Oswin.