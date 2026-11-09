Home / Crypto News / Blumenthal Gives Binance, Tether, and Trump Crypto Firms January 4 Deadline

Blumenthal Gives Binance, Tether, and Trump Crypto Firms January 4 Deadline

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Blumenthal gives Binance, Tether and two Trump-linked firms until January 4, 2027, to submit records.
  • He warns that noncompliance could trigger further action over alleged misconduct and conflicts of interest.
  • Binance pledges regulatory cooperation, while Trump defends his family’s crypto ventures.
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U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal has given Binance, Tether, World Liberty Financial, and Fight Fight Fight LLC until January 4, 2027, to hand over records and information requested in his ongoing crypto investigations.

In a November 5 statement, Blumenthal named the four companies among those receiving follow-up letters. He seeks to investigate Binance and Tether’s alleged links to illicit crypto activity and dealings with the Trump administration. The letters also aim to examine potential ethics and legal violations involving Trump-linked crypto businesses.

Blumenthal currently serves as the subcommittee’s top Democrat and is expected to become its chair next year.

Blumenthal Warns Crypto Firms of Further Action as Binance Responds

While Blumenthal has yet to take over as chair, he has warned that the companies could face further action if they fail to meet the January 4 deadline.

“Failure to voluntarily produce the requested records and information by January 4, 2027, will leave the Subcommittee with no choice but to consider alternative measures to obtain compliance,” the letters stated.

In his letters to them, Blumenthal accused Binance, Tether, and World Liberty Financial of failing to adequately answer earlier requests or provide the records the subcommittee sought.

World Liberty Financial, which members of Trump’s family launched, has also drawn scrutiny over its business dealings and potential conflicts of interest.

According to Politco, Binance replied to Blumenthal’s request. The spokesperson said the exchange takes its legal and compliance obligations seriously and is committed to protecting users, improving its compliance measures, and cooperating with regulators.

Notably, Blumenthal also sent letters to dozens of companies and individuals who donated to President Donald Trump’s proposed White House ballroom renovation. This includes Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

This is not Blumenthal’s first records request. The investigation into World Liberty Financial and Fight Fight Fight began in May 2025 and covers the Trump family’s crypto ventures, including the TRUMP token.

On October 22, he also sought records from Tether and Nxum Group over payments to a consulting firm co-founded by former White House crypto adviser Bo Hines, including contracts, communications, and crypto wallet details.

Trump Pushes Back Against Conflict of Interest Questions Over Family’s Crypto Business

Trump has defended his family’s crypto ventures amid growing questions about potential conflicts of interest, as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress.

In a 60 Minutes interview, he argued that every president faces questions about personal business interests.

When the interviewer pointed out that no previous president had owned a crypto company, Trump compared the industry to oil and other businesses that past presidents had ties to.

Trump said he could not ask his sons to pause their business activities while he served as president. Asked why he would not sell his stake, he questioned how he could divest from cash.

He also said he did not know whether foreign investors in World Liberty Financial expected political favors but argued that every president faced similar concerns.

Check out: Best Regulated Crypto Exchanges in the USA – Top Picks Compared in 2026

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.