The Cardano Foundation has submitted a $5 million treasury request to finance its global conference program scheduled to kickoff in 2027. Sadly, the valuation of the foundation’s cryptocurrency, ADA, has raised concerns for community representatives. In addition to this, the organization wants to withdraw 25,995,775 ADA from Cardano’s community treasury. Its budget values each ADA token at $0.20, whereas ADA price at press time traded near $0.15 today.

At that market value, the required tokens would be worth nearly $3.75 million. That leaves a significant gap of about $1.25 million against the proposed budget. The foundation’s assumed valuation is about 33% above the reported market value.

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Cardano Foundation Plans a 12 Conference Tour

The proposed Cardano Foundation conference program, tagged Cardano Global Events 2027, covers a shared presence of the foundation at 12 industry conferences between January and December 2027. The upcoming program will cover events such as TOKEN249 in Singapore and New York, Consensus Miami, Web Summit in Lisbon, and India Blockchain Week in Bangalore. Each conference will present a Cardano booth and a related side event or hackathon.

This event is aimed at giving selected Cardano projects access to shared exhibition space and travel support. Additionally, it will enable developers to present their products and meet prospective clients, investors, and business partners. The foundation further disclosed that in its previous program, the events presented supported 79 ecosystem projects and engaged 1,169 developers.

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ADA Price Creates a $1.25M Budget Gap

The proposed budget covers several areas, with sponsoring packages taking up the largest part of the budget, approximately $1.99 million. Also, booth construction and audiovisual equipment require another $1.06 million, while $702,000 goes to travel support with side events, including four hackathons accounting for $695,000.

Finally, the remaining part of the budget will go to local partner fees, taxes, audits, etc. According to Cardano Foundation, the Treasury will not be charged for staff time or generate a profit from the program. It further confirmed that any unused ADA will return to the community treasury. However, the low ADA price creates uncertainty around how much activity the required tokens can fund.

Meanwhile, the Cardano team stated during a November 9 community Q&A session that it had previously used its own resources to cover the spending gaps at one of two events. Although, it went on to clarify that spending will remain within the amount withdrawn during the 2027 program.

Previous Cardano Events Proposal Raises Governance Questions

The recent request comes after a challenging funding decision for the Foundation earlier this year. In 2026, the Cardano Summit was unable to secure the required two-thirds backing from delegate representatives. A revised request for nearly 7.8 million ADA was met with 65.21% backing, falling short of the approval threshold, resulting in the 2026 summit cancellation.

T‍he origin⁠a⁠l reque‍st, submitted jointly with E‍MURGO, sought more than 14 million ADA for th‌e summi‌t and a T‍OKEN2049 Singapo⁠re sponsorship. Cardano’s trea‌sury is contro‌lled through its on-chain gov‌ernance s‌ystem. ADA holders ca‌n delegate their‌ voting power to rep‌resentatives known a⁠s DReps, who⁠ particip⁠ate in decisions on fundi‌ng requests‌.

The new pro⁠posal will ther‌efore‍ f⁠ace scrutiny over its budget, e‍x⁠pected results, and abi‌lity‌ to deliv⁠er within‌ the‌ available funds. It⁠s‌ a‌pproval would‌ give t‌he Fou⁠ndation another year of treasury‌-backed conferenc‌e activit⁠y, w⁠hile rejection could force ch⁠anges to its event plans.