Ethereum Outruns Bitcoin in Q3 With 70% Gain, But Order-Book Depth Shrinks Sharply

Jay Clayton, the former SEC chair who launched the December 2020 lawsuit against Ripple over XRP, is back in the spotlight.

On October 4, 2026, President Donald Trump named him to lead a new White House “Super Intelligence Force” (SIF), the administration’s AI czar role.

The announcement came via Truth Social and was first detailed in a Wall Street Journal exclusive. For XRP investors, the appointment rekindles memories of a fierce regulatory battle, even though that battle is now firmly closed.

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From 57 Crypto Cases to AI Czar

Jay Clayton continues as Director of National Intelligence, overseeing all 18 U.S. intelligence agencies.

He takes on the SIF role alongside vice chairs including FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson and Pentagon CTO Emil Michael. The group reports directly to Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The force carries a tight mandate. It must deliver a report within 120 days covering AI, rebranded by executive order as “Super Intelligence” or “SI”, risks, opportunities, and federal responsibilities.

Clayton has been direct: “The risk of not being first is high.” Trump has already floated the idea that the U.S. government might take equity stakes in OpenAI and Anthropic, echoing an Intel-style investment model.

That framing aligns with what Elon Musk has called SpaceX a Super Intelligence firm, signaling how broadly the administration is defining the term.

During his earlier SEC tenure, Clayton oversaw roughly 57 crypto-related enforcement cases. That included the December 2020 Ripple lawsuit.

However, the case is firmly behind the market now. Judge Torres confirmed that XRP is not a security in secondary-market sales.

The appeals were jointly dismissed in 2025. A March 2026 SEC-CFTC joint interpretation then treated XRP as a digital commodity alongside BTC, ETH, and others. Clayton’s name may trigger memory, but not legal risk.

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The 120-Day Window That Crypto-AI Investors Are Watching

The SIF’s charter is explicit about avoiding overregulation. That sits well with former AI czar David Sacks, who recently warned that heavy pre-approval rules risk the U.S. losing the AI race.

The 120-day report is the real catalyst to watch. Any language on agentic systems, stablecoin settlement, or dual-use tech could ripple directly into crypto-AI hybrids.

That intersection is already live. XRPL recently crossed 10 million x402 AI-agent payments, largely for inference and data services settled in XRP or RLUSD.

Daily volumes now exceed 600,000 transactions. Institutional momentum is building in parallel, Evernorth secured 94% shareholder approval for a $473 million XRP treasury merger, set to trade on Nasdaq as XRPN.

XRP has been trading near $1.50, with ETF inflows and on-chain account growth providing a steady bid. Jay Clayton’s appointment is not an immediate fundamental change.

But the tone of that 120-day report, whether it leans toward permissionless innovation or structured oversight, will shape how AI-native crypto rails are treated going forward.