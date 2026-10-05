Home / Crypto News / Ethereum Outruns Bitcoin in Q3 With 70% Gain, But Order-Book Depth Shrinks Sharply

Ethereum Outruns Bitcoin in Q3 With 70% Gain, But Order-Book Depth Shrinks Sharply

Pardon Joshua
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By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Price Outlook After CLARITY Act Vote Pushed to September

Highlights

  • ETH liquidity fell to 35–45% of Bitcoin's median daily market depth in Q3 2026, down from at least 60% a year earlier, despite ETH gaining ~70%.
  • Bitcoin's books strengthened to ~$29M bid and $37M ask depth, roughly 50% higher than 2025, while ETH held just $13–14M per exchange.
  • Treasury buying (Bitmine topped 6M ETH) and capital rotating into perps lift spot price but leave CEX limit orders thin, explaining the depth-price split.
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Jay Clayton, the former SEC chair who launched the December 2020 lawsuit against Ripple over XRP, is back in the spotlight.

On October 4, 2026, President Donald Trump named him to lead a new White House “Super Intelligence Force” (SIF), the administration’s AI czar role.

The announcement came via Truth Social and was first detailed in a Wall Street Journal exclusive. For XRP investors, the appointment rekindles memories of a fierce regulatory battle, even though that battle is now firmly closed.

From 57 Crypto Cases to AI Czar

Jay Clayton continues as Director of National Intelligence, overseeing all 18 U.S. intelligence agencies.

He takes on the SIF role alongside vice chairs including FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson and Pentagon CTO Emil Michael. The group reports directly to Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The force carries a tight mandate. It must deliver a report within 120 days covering AI, rebranded by executive order as “Super Intelligence” or “SI”, risks, opportunities, and federal responsibilities.

Clayton has been direct: “The risk of not being first is high.” Trump has already floated the idea that the U.S. government might take equity stakes in OpenAI and Anthropic, echoing an Intel-style investment model.

That framing aligns with what Elon Musk has called SpaceX a Super Intelligence firm, signaling how broadly the administration is defining the term.

During his earlier SEC tenure, Clayton oversaw roughly 57 crypto-related enforcement cases. That included the December 2020 Ripple lawsuit.

However, the case is firmly behind the market now. Judge Torres confirmed that XRP is not a security in secondary-market sales.

The appeals were jointly dismissed in 2025. A March 2026 SEC-CFTC joint interpretation then treated XRP as a digital commodity alongside BTC, ETH, and others. Clayton’s name may trigger memory, but not legal risk.

The 120-Day Window That Crypto-AI Investors Are Watching

The SIF’s charter is explicit about avoiding overregulation. That sits well with former AI czar David Sacks, who recently warned that heavy pre-approval rules risk the U.S. losing the AI race.

The 120-day report is the real catalyst to watch. Any language on agentic systems, stablecoin settlement, or dual-use tech could ripple directly into crypto-AI hybrids.

That intersection is already live. XRPL recently crossed 10 million x402 AI-agent payments, largely for inference and data services settled in XRP or RLUSD.

Daily volumes now exceed 600,000 transactions. Institutional momentum is building in parallel, Evernorth secured 94% shareholder approval for a $473 million XRP treasury merger, set to trade on Nasdaq as XRPN.

XRP has been trading near $1.50, with ETF inflows and on-chain account growth providing a steady bid. Jay Clayton’s appointment is not an immediate fundamental change.

But the tone of that 120-day report, whether it leans toward permissionless innovation or structured oversight, will shape how AI-native crypto rails are treated going forward.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.