Trump Names Ex-SEC Chair Behind Ripple Lawsuit to Lead Super Intelligence Force

Ether posted a roughly 70% gain in Q3 2026. Bitcoin managed about 42% over the same stretch. On paper, it was a strong quarter for ETH liquidity advocates.

But CoinGecko’s 2026 Crypto Liquidity on CEXs report tells a more complicated story. Even as price surged, median daily market depth for ETH fell to just 35–45% of Bitcoin’s.

That compares with at least 60% in the same period a year earlier. CoinGecko called the drop stark.

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Order-Book Depth Fell Even as Prices Climbed

Market depth measures the dollar value of limit orders resting inside a tight band around the mid-price.

CoinGecko tracks the 0.15% band, roughly ±$3 on ETH at current prices. Inside that band, ETH liquidity settled at $13 million to $14 million per exchange. Most venues still held more than $1 million per side, so the token remains tradable.

The problem is relative size. Bitcoin’s own books strengthened: median aggregate depth reached about $29 million on the bid and $37 million on the ask. That is roughly 50% higher than 2025 readings, with Binance leading both assets.

Understanding exactly how order-book depth is measured inside a price band helps explain why this gap matters more for large investors than retail traders.

A $10–15 million clip that cleared the tight band last year now consumes a far larger share of visible depth. Slippage risk is higher, quietly, without a price chart showing it.

MEXC was the clear outlier among the eight exchanges CoinGecko surveyed, with depth near $450,000. Every other venue cleared $1 million per side.

Still, the gap versus Bitcoin is the headline number. One asset got deeper books. The other got a higher price.

SOL and XRP tell adjacent stories. Solana’s near-price depth inside a ±2% band fell from about $28 million to roughly $20 million.

XRP held near $30 million total, skewed toward the bid at $18 million versus $14 million on the ask. XRP spot volume, covered in detail when

XRP spot volume exploded to $1.36B as price jumped 7%, underscores why XRP’s depth holds despite a market cap roughly 40% larger than SOL’s.

SOL still trades about 25% more volume on average, which keeps its depth comparatively thin. This is not a broad altcoin collapse. It is asset-specific, and ETH’s relative deterioration is the standout.

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Why Institutional Buyers Should Read This Before Sizing In

Institutional appetite for ETH has not cooled. Citi raised its 12-month Ethereum target to $3,028, citing recovering ETF demand and improved on-chain fundamentals. Corporate buyers have followed suit.

Bitmine’s holdings topped 6 million ETH after a series of structured buys that pushed the firm into the top tier of institutional holders.

That kind of treasury buying lifts spot price. It does not continuously replenish CEX limit orders, which helps explain why books thinned even as the coin rallied.

Perpetuals also played a role. ETH liquidity in the futures market shifted notably when ETH flipped BTC in Hyperliquid open interest ahead of the Glamsterdam upgrade.

Capital rotating into perps stays off CEX spot books. That rotation, combined with concentrated treasury buying, is a plausible explanation for the depth-price split.

ETH liquidity is not broken, but it is thinner than the price chart alone suggests. That is the catch buried in an otherwise impressive Q3.

Whether that changes in Q4 depends partly on whether ETF creations rebuild the 0.15% book and whether longer-term Ethereum price targets flagged by Peter Brandt draw fresh market-maker inventory. Binance remains the anchor.