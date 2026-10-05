Home / Crypto News / Kraken Parent Integrates SGB Net for Instant Settlement for Digital Asset Trades

Kraken Parent Integrates SGB Net for Instant Settlement for Digital Asset Trades

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Kraken Parent Integrates SGB Net for Instant Settlement for Digital Asset Trades

Highlights

  • Kraken's parent Payward has announces strategic partnership with Singapore Gulf Bank.
  • The firm integrated Singapore Gulf Bank’s SGB Net to bring instant settlement to institutional digital asset markets.
  • Singapore Gulf Bank is onboarding Kraken Prime for additional digital asset liquidity.
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Kraken crypto exchange’s parent firm Payward has integrated Singapore Gulf Bank’s SGB Net, bringing always-on settlement to institutional digital asset markets. The bank will also onboard Kraken Prime as an additional source of digital asset liquidity.

Kraken Parent Payward Partners with Singapore Gulf Bank

In an official announcement on October 5, Payward said it has integrated with SGB Net, Singapore Gulf Bank’s real-time multi-currency clearing network. Institutional clients of both firms can now settle qualifying transactions instantly and 24/7, rather than waiting for bank cut-off times that can stretch settlement over days.

The settlement begins with U.S. dollar transactions for a select group of clients in supported jurisdictions, with plans to add more clients and currencies later. Through SGB Net, an SGB client can deposit funds with Payward and put them to work immediately at any hour.

In addition, Singapore Gulf Bank is onboarding Kraken Prime, Payward’s institutional prime brokerage, as an additional source of digital asset liquidity. Over the coming months, SGB expects to use Payward’s markets to price trades for its own customers.

“Exchanges, payment providers, OTC desks and fintechs all run into the same banking constraint. Settlement stops when the business day does, while their markets do not. SGB has built settlement infrastructure that reflects the future of digital asset banking and payments,” said Mark Greenberg, Chief Commercial Officer of Payward.

Recent Expansions by the Firm

The SGB link is the latest step in Payward’s push to attach regulated banking rails to Kraken’s institutional stack ahead of a long-discussed public listing. Recently, Payward partnered with SoFi Technologies for round-the-clock dollar settlement. Kraken listed SoFi’s bank-issued stablecoin SoFiUSD and SoFi began routing digital asset liquidity through Kraken Prime.

BNY and Payward are also in private talks regarding a broad partnership spanning digital assets, custody, wealth management, trading, and payments through Payward’s B2B platform, Payward Services.

As CoinGape reported earlier, Nasdaq is investing in Kraken’s parent company Payward. The investment to further deepen the strategic partnership to accelerate the development of financial infrastructure supporting tokenized equities trading, clearing and settlement.

Check the best stablecoin settlement platforms for financial institutions to move, receive, convert, custody, mint, redeem and settle value using fiat-backed stablecoins.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.