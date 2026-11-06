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China Halts Solana Event in Shanghai Over Crypto Ban

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China Halts Solana Event in Shanghai Over Crypto Ban

Highlights

  • China halted Solana’s Shanghai event after regulators objected to its cryptocurrency promotional activities.
  • A PBOC official said that Solana’s local entities and advertising violated China’s crypto restrictions.
  • Authorities have suspended offline promotions and launched investigations into the companies and individuals involved.
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The Solana Foundation postponed the Shanghai morning session of Solana Accelerate China 2026 on October 16 after attendees reportedly found officers outside the venue and could not enter.

The disruption raised questions about whether China’s crypto restrictions had affected the event. Initially, the Foundation blamed venue logistics but did not explain what happened or announce a new date.

In its announcement, the Foundation said it would update the schedule and notify registered attendees after organizers confirmed new arrangements. However, till now no replacement date for the Solana Accelerate China 2026 has been announced.

The event had gained popularity to the extent that Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao praised Solana’s growing presence in mainland China, including its Shanghai office and citywide advertising campaign, just a day before the incident.

His comments drew attention to the challenges blockchain projects face when building a presence in a country with strict restrictions on cryptocurrency activities.

The disruption also mirrored a similar incident at a Solana-themed event in Shenzhen in October 2025. Local police made inquiries, and organizers later canceled the final hackathon presentation, citing overcrowding and safety concerns.

Notably, a recent Financial Times report shed more light on the incident and their concerns about Solana’s promotional activities.

Why Did China Stop the “Solana Accelerate China 2026”?

China stopped Solana’s Shanghai event because authorities considered its promotional activities a violation of the country’s restrictions on cryptocurrency-related businesses, according to a People’s Bank of China (PBOC) official interviewed by the Financial Times.

The official said Solana had used local entities and high-profile advertising to promote its brand and cryptocurrency in China. Authorities then suspended its offline promotional activities and began investigating the companies and individuals involved.

The PBOC also argued that Solana’s activities extend beyond blockchain technology.

The platform issues its SOL token and provides technical services for other cryptocurrencies, including USDT. These activities fall under the virtual currency-related businesses prohibited by China’s regulatory framework.

China has maintained restrictions on cryptocurrency activities since 2013, tightening them in 2021 and again in February 2026 through a joint notice issued by eight government departments.

The PBOC had noted concerns over money laundering, customer identification, and market speculation regarding cryptocurrencies. The bank has reiterated saying cryptocurrencies do not meet the country’s financial regulatory requirements.

The intervention was therefore not simply about holding a Solana event. Authorities objected to what they described as domestic promotion of cryptocurrency-related activities, which remain prohibited under Chinese regulations.

Check Out: Top Solana Coins to Invest In 2026

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.