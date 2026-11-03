1win Launches $1WIN Token on Solana After $61M Public Sale Commitments

After the token generation event (TGE), 1win has a native crypto called $1WIN, which is now running on the Solana blockchain. Now, the digital asset can be traded at a decentralized manner on Meteora making the platform a token economy game, which states it has 100 million registered players globally.

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1win Public Sale Attracts Over $61 Million

The token launch comes after a public sale over two weeks, which saw over 6,100 investors contribute USDC to the sale totaling $61,024,107.76. The company sold 130 million $1WIN tokens for a price of $0.03 per token, and sold out 15.647 times the available supply.

These pledges do not add up to the amount of money raised from the sale. The distribution was based on a pro rata allocation system, whereby the participants would get a share of the total commitments proportional to that share. USDC will be returned to participants’ wallets if there is any surplus.

1win’s official token website is the place where qualified buyers can obtain their tokens. Meanwhile, trading has begun on Meteora, and the liquidity is provided via the allocation dedicated for trading.

The token will have a total supply of one billion tokens, and will not be issued again after the TGE. At launch, about 267 million tokens (27% of the total supply) were unlocked according to the project distribution plan.

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Gaming Revenue To Support Token Buybacks & Burns

1win will incorporate $1WIN into its current gamification products, such as rewards and lotteries as well as other gaming services. The company will also engage in token buybacks via the open market periodically with part of its gaming revenues.

Moreover, the platform will also be permanently burning 10% of funds used to buy and sell supported products. The first burn will be done 30 days after the TGE. Subsequent burns will occur on a public dashboard, which will be available on the chain.

During 2026, the company has also scaled up its Web3 ecosystem. It included account access via wallets such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet and WalletConnect, as well as crypto deposits and withdrawals from various networks.

Before the mainnet launch, both blockchain security companies CertiK and Halborn had reviewed the Solana contracts for the token and the public sale/burn mechanisms. No critical or high severity vulnerabilities were found during either audit.