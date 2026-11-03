Home / Crypto News / Blockchain News / 1win Launches $1WIN Token on Solana After $61M Public Sale Commitments

1win Launches $1WIN Token on Solana After $61M Public Sale Commitments

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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1win Launches $1WIN Token on Solana After $61M Public Sale Commitments

After the token generation event (TGE), 1win has a native crypto called $1WIN, which is now running on the Solana blockchain. Now, the digital asset can be traded at a decentralized manner on Meteora making the platform a token economy game, which states it has 100 million registered players globally.

1win Public Sale Attracts Over $61 Million

The token launch comes after a public sale over two weeks, which saw over 6,100 investors contribute USDC to the sale totaling $61,024,107.76. The company sold 130 million $1WIN tokens for a price of $0.03 per token, and sold out 15.647 times the available supply.

These pledges do not add up to the amount of money raised from the sale. The distribution was based on a pro rata allocation system, whereby the participants would get a share of the total commitments proportional to that share. USDC will be returned to participants’ wallets if there is any surplus.

1win’s official token website is the place where qualified buyers can obtain their tokens. Meanwhile, trading has begun on Meteora, and the liquidity is provided via the allocation dedicated for trading.

The token will have a total supply of one billion tokens, and will not be issued again after the TGE. At launch, about 267 million tokens (27% of the total supply) were unlocked according to the project distribution plan.

Gaming Revenue To Support Token Buybacks & Burns

1win will incorporate $1WIN into its current gamification products, such as rewards and lotteries as well as other gaming services. The company will also engage in token buybacks via the open market periodically with part of its gaming revenues.

Moreover, the platform will also be permanently burning 10% of funds used to buy and sell supported products. The first burn will be done 30 days after the TGE. Subsequent burns will occur on a public dashboard, which will be available on the chain.

During 2026, the company has also scaled up its Web3 ecosystem. It included account access via wallets such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet and WalletConnect, as well as crypto deposits and withdrawals from various networks.

Before the mainnet launch, both blockchain security companies CertiK and Halborn had reviewed the Solana contracts for the token and the public sale/burn mechanisms. No critical or high severity vulnerabilities were found during either audit.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.