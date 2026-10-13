Home / Crypto News / Solana Alpenglow Upgrade Set for October 21, Here’s Why It Matters

Solana Alpenglow Upgrade Set for October 21, Here’s Why It Matters

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Solana Alpenglow upgrade passes with 98% support as price forecast highlights $460 target

Highlights

  • Solana Alpenglow upgrade is scheduled for October 21, targeting transaction finality of approximately 150 milliseconds.
  • The upgrade will replace TowerBFT with Votor to improve consensus efficiency and free up blockspace
  • SOL price has lost more than 10.5% in seven days amid a broader crypto market selloff.
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The Solana crypto is once again on investors’ radar as the SOL price has continued to stay near the flatline at around the $108 mark. However, the latest buzz around the crypto is not due to its price movements, but the upcoming Alpenglow upgrade, which is scheduled for October 21.

Blockchain market enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the upgrade, as it is expected to bring a massive change to the network. So, here we explore the development in detail and see why it matters the most now for Solana crypto.

Solana Alpenglow Upgrade Targets 150ms Finality

Solana developer Anza has confirmed that the Alpenglow upgrade will reach mainnet-beta on October 21 at approximately 14:50 UTC. The announcement marks the culmination of 18 months of development focused on improving the blockchain’s consensus mechanism.

Meanwhile, Anza said that the upgrade aims to reduce transaction finality from seconds to approximately 150 milliseconds. SolanaFloor has also highlighted the expected improvement, describing Alpenglow as the network’s most significant consensus upgrade to date.

The targeted finality time represents a major departure from Solana’s existing performance. Current finality reportedly takes around 12.8 seconds, making the proposed improvement approximately 85 times faster.

Solana SOL Crypto Alpenglow Upgrade
Source: Anza, X

Meanwhile, Alpenglow replaces TowerBFT, the consensus protocol that Solana has used since its launch. Its design combines advances in consensus research with erasure-coded data distribution to accelerate agreement across a geographically distributed network.

The upgrade also introduces Votor, a voting protocol that changes how validators communicate their agreement. Instead of submitting votes as on-chain transactions, validators will exchange messages directly and combine them into certificates.

This approach allows blocks to become final after one or two voting rounds. It also removes voting transactions from the blockchain, potentially freeing valuable blockspace for regular users.

SOL Price in Focus Amid Massive Dump

Amid the Solana crypto Alpenglow upgrade buzz, market participants are also keeping close track of the SOL price movements. As of writing, the SOL price was up around 0.3% and exchanged hands at $107.8, while its 24-hour volume rose 52% to $4.07 billion.

However, it’s worth noting that the crypto has lost more than 10.5% over the past seven days amid a broader crypto market selloff. Besides, a Solana treasury firm has sold half of its SOL holdings, weighing on investors’ sentiment.

For context, Lookonchain reported that SkyAI has offloaded 1 million SOL tokens, worth $107 million, recently. On the other hand, the firm still holds another 1 million Solana, which has further sparked discussions about whether the selling pressure will continue to impact the price.

However, a successful rollout of the Alpenglow upgrade could strengthen confidence among developers, application operators, and investors who prioritize network performance. Faster finality may also support new use cases that require near-instant transaction settlement.

Nevertheless, technological progress does not guarantee an immediate SOL price rally. Broader crypto market sentiment, liquidity conditions, Bitcoin’s direction, and actual adoption will continue to influence the token’s performance.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.