Solana Alpenglow Upgrade Set for October 21, Here’s Why It Matters

The Solana crypto is once again on investors’ radar as the SOL price has continued to stay near the flatline at around the $108 mark. However, the latest buzz around the crypto is not due to its price movements, but the upcoming Alpenglow upgrade, which is scheduled for October 21.

Blockchain market enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the upgrade, as it is expected to bring a massive change to the network. So, here we explore the development in detail and see why it matters the most now for Solana crypto.

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Solana Alpenglow Upgrade Targets 150ms Finality

Solana developer Anza has confirmed that the Alpenglow upgrade will reach mainnet-beta on October 21 at approximately 14:50 UTC. The announcement marks the culmination of 18 months of development focused on improving the blockchain’s consensus mechanism.

Meanwhile, Anza said that the upgrade aims to reduce transaction finality from seconds to approximately 150 milliseconds. SolanaFloor has also highlighted the expected improvement, describing Alpenglow as the network’s most significant consensus upgrade to date.

The targeted finality time represents a major departure from Solana’s existing performance. Current finality reportedly takes around 12.8 seconds, making the proposed improvement approximately 85 times faster.

Meanwhile, Alpenglow replaces TowerBFT, the consensus protocol that Solana has used since its launch. Its design combines advances in consensus research with erasure-coded data distribution to accelerate agreement across a geographically distributed network.

The upgrade also introduces Votor, a voting protocol that changes how validators communicate their agreement. Instead of submitting votes as on-chain transactions, validators will exchange messages directly and combine them into certificates.

This approach allows blocks to become final after one or two voting rounds. It also removes voting transactions from the blockchain, potentially freeing valuable blockspace for regular users.

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SOL Price in Focus Amid Massive Dump

Amid the Solana crypto Alpenglow upgrade buzz, market participants are also keeping close track of the SOL price movements. As of writing, the SOL price was up around 0.3% and exchanged hands at $107.8, while its 24-hour volume rose 52% to $4.07 billion.

However, it’s worth noting that the crypto has lost more than 10.5% over the past seven days amid a broader crypto market selloff. Besides, a Solana treasury firm has sold half of its SOL holdings, weighing on investors’ sentiment.

For context, Lookonchain reported that SkyAI has offloaded 1 million SOL tokens, worth $107 million, recently. On the other hand, the firm still holds another 1 million Solana, which has further sparked discussions about whether the selling pressure will continue to impact the price.

However, a successful rollout of the Alpenglow upgrade could strengthen confidence among developers, application operators, and investors who prioritize network performance. Faster finality may also support new use cases that require near-instant transaction settlement.

Nevertheless, technological progress does not guarantee an immediate SOL price rally. Broader crypto market sentiment, liquidity conditions, Bitcoin’s direction, and actual adoption will continue to influence the token’s performance.