Home / Crypto News / Binance Buys $100M in CRCL Shares Amid Expanded USDC Partnership With Circle

Binance Buys $100M in CRCL Shares Amid Expanded USDC Partnership With Circle

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Binance bought $100 million worth of Circle shares under a private placement.
  • Both parties also expanded their USDC promotional partnership, which will last for five years.
  • The CRCL stock is up in premarket today.
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Crypto exchange Binance has purchased up to $100 million in CRCL shares through a private placement by USDC issuer Circle. At the same time, both parties expanded their USDC promotional deal, under which the crypto exchange will receive a monthly incentive fee based on the amount of USDC it holds.

Binance Buys $100M Worth of CRCL Shares Under Private Placement

According to an SEC filing, the USDC issuer entered into a subscription agreement with the crypto exchange under which it issued and sold 1,237,011 CRCL shares at a purchase price of $80.84 per share, for aggregate proceeds of $100 million. Both parties entered into this agreement on September 17, signaling that the exchange bought these shares at a discount to the stock’s market price.

Circle noted that it offered these shares to Binance in a private placement which is exempt from the Securities Act. Meanwhile, the top crypto exchange cannot sell or transfer these shares until the earlier of two years or the termination of the commercial arrangements by the exchange under certain circumstances.

Furthermore, the crypto exchange cannot enter into any hedging, swap, or derivative arrangements with respect to these subscribed CRCL shares. This move comes as Circle continues to expand its operations.

Notably, Circle’s layer-1 network recently went live on mainnet. The USDC issuer also rolled out Bitcoin-backed loans for institutions, with this product available on its layer-1 network and Ethereum.

Five-Year USDC Promotional Deal

Circle also revealed in the SEC filing that it entered into a new arrangement with Binance on September 17, expanding their existing strategic partnership to promote its USDC stablecoin, which the exchange holds through Circle’s Modular Smart Contract Wallet infrastructure service.

“The agreement supersedes and replaces the agreements the Company previously entered into with Binance in November 2024 and in August 2025,” the stablecoin issuer said. Under this new arrangement, Circle will pay a monthly incentive fee, which would represent a percentage of the amount of USDC Binance holds on the infrastructure service.

Furthermore, the crypto exchange has agreed to undertake certain other activities to promote USDC on its platform. The arrangement is effective for five years, although either party may terminate it early if certain specific events occur.

The CRCL stock is up nearly 2% amid this development, trading at around $95 in premarket trading, according to TradingView data.

Source: TradingView

For more on stablecoins, check out Best Stablecoin Infrastructure Provider Companies for Enterprises

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.