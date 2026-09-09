Home / Crypto News / Circle Stock Price in Focus Amid Competition From US Bank’s USBDC Stablecoin Launch

Circle Stock Price in Focus Amid Competition From US Bank’s USBDC Stablecoin Launch

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Circle Stock Price in Focus Amid Competition From US Bank's USBDC Stablecoin Launch

Highlights

  • Circle stock price in focus as US Bancorp completes its first USBDC stablecoin transaction.
  • Circle’s USDC maintains significant scale despite growing competition from traditional financial institutions.
  • Investors await the CLARITY Act vote, which could become a key catalyst for CRCL stock.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

The Circle (CRCL) stock price has traded near the flatline today, with investors evaluating the potential impact of the US Bank’s USBDC stablecoin launch on USDC. For context, the US Bancorp has executed its first successful transaction of the new stablecoin today, which has caught the eye of investors.

With the soaring demand for stablecoins around the world, this new launch marks a massive milestone for the US bank. On the other hand, some are evaluating whether it can challenge Circle’s USDC dominance in the coming days.

Circle Stock Price in Focus as US Bank Enters Stablecoin Race

Investors are keeping close track of the Circle (CRCL) stock price, as the latest move by US Bancorp marks an important change in the stablecoin race. The bank completed a live cross-border transaction using USBDC between its North American and European banking entities.

Meanwhile, the transaction ran on the Stellar blockchain. The US Bank also tested key functions across the stablecoin’s lifecycle, including issuance, redemption, freezing, and recovery controls. Reuters reported the development as banks accelerate their blockchain payment strategies.

The development matters for Circle stock because USDC has built a strong position in digital payments. Circle’s latest data shows USDC circulation at $74.3 billion as of September 7.

However, USBDC does not immediately threaten USDC’s scale. But it appears that the traditional lenders now want greater control over digital money and blockchain-based settlement. Considering that, it could pressure Circle’s valuation over time, as investors may increasingly evaluate whether banks will become customers, partners, or direct competitors.

Circle Remains in Focus Amid Wall Street Push

The Circle (CRCL) stock price traded near the flatline after the market open today, after falling more than 5% in the prior session on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the CRCL stock was down yesterday despite announcing the acquisition of Tazapay in its push to expand the stablecoin and cross-border infrastructure.

However, US Bancorp is not alone in the stablecoin race and challenging USDC dominance. According to reports, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are among institutions pursuing a joint dollar stablecoin initiative.

A group of 21 financial institutions plans to create a company for issuing a dollar-pegged stablecoin. The group is targeting the first half of 2027 for its initial launch.

On the other hand, the investors are also awaiting the Senate Vote on the CLARITY Act next week, which can also impact the Circle stock price. While the prediction market data hints that the CLARITY Act might fail, a swift passage could help in a strong rally for CRCL stock price.

However, Bernstein has remained optimistic on the long-term trajectory of Circle stock. For context, it has set a price target of $140 for CRCL stock, saying its growth prospects are not dependent on the CLARITY Act’s passage.

Meanwhile, for global financial organizations trying to build proprietary rails, examining leading enterprise stablecoin infrastructure platforms can provide a blueprint for compliant issuance.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Ripple’s Stuart Alderoty Calls on Senators to Hear From Crypto Holders Ahead of Clarity Act Vote
‘XRP Will Flip Bitcoin’: Ripple CTO Emeritus Schwartz Makes Bold Prediction
Mastercard Launches New AI Commerce Tools for Merchants and Shopping Agents
Analyst Sees Massive Upside for Robinhood Stock Price to $170
World Prediction Market Launches on Solana With 1 Million-User Waitlist

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

NOMINATIONS ARE LIVE

Nominate & Showcase Your Project to Top Web3 Leaders
Nominate Now

Related Articles

Crypto Stocks That Could Outperform Ahead of MiCA Deadline

Crypto Stocks: COIN, BMNR, & CRCL Slip as BTC Stays Flat Amid Fed Rate Hike Woes
Circle Stock Outlook After Cathie Wood Buys Another $14 Million in CRCL

Cathie Wood Goes Big On Crypto Stocks, Buys $40M In Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc, Circle Stock
an image of Circle logo

Circle Becomes Principal Partner of Chelsea FC, USDC Brand to Appear on Jerseys
Circle Stock Price Falls 6% on Morgan Stanley Downgrade, Clarity Act Uncertainty

Circle Stock Price Slips as Banks Eye Stablecoin Launch Challenging USDC Dominance
Hyperliquid, Kraken's Payward in Advanced Talks to Bring Crypto Perps to U.S.

Hyperliquid Activates AQAv2 to Buy Back and Burn HYPE with USDC Reserve Yield
InfoFi

Breaking: Elon Musk’s X To Use USDC, Other Stablecoins To Pay Creator Rewards

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.