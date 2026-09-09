Circle Stock Price in Focus Amid Competition From US Bank’s USBDC Stablecoin Launch

The Circle (CRCL) stock price has traded near the flatline today, with investors evaluating the potential impact of the US Bank’s USBDC stablecoin launch on USDC. For context, the US Bancorp has executed its first successful transaction of the new stablecoin today, which has caught the eye of investors.

With the soaring demand for stablecoins around the world, this new launch marks a massive milestone for the US bank. On the other hand, some are evaluating whether it can challenge Circle’s USDC dominance in the coming days.

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Circle Stock Price in Focus as US Bank Enters Stablecoin Race

Investors are keeping close track of the Circle (CRCL) stock price, as the latest move by US Bancorp marks an important change in the stablecoin race. The bank completed a live cross-border transaction using USBDC between its North American and European banking entities.

Meanwhile, the transaction ran on the Stellar blockchain. The US Bank also tested key functions across the stablecoin’s lifecycle, including issuance, redemption, freezing, and recovery controls. Reuters reported the development as banks accelerate their blockchain payment strategies.

The development matters for Circle stock because USDC has built a strong position in digital payments. Circle’s latest data shows USDC circulation at $74.3 billion as of September 7.

However, USBDC does not immediately threaten USDC’s scale. But it appears that the traditional lenders now want greater control over digital money and blockchain-based settlement. Considering that, it could pressure Circle’s valuation over time, as investors may increasingly evaluate whether banks will become customers, partners, or direct competitors.

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Circle Remains in Focus Amid Wall Street Push

The Circle (CRCL) stock price traded near the flatline after the market open today, after falling more than 5% in the prior session on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the CRCL stock was down yesterday despite announcing the acquisition of Tazapay in its push to expand the stablecoin and cross-border infrastructure.

However, US Bancorp is not alone in the stablecoin race and challenging USDC dominance. According to reports, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are among institutions pursuing a joint dollar stablecoin initiative.

A group of 21 financial institutions plans to create a company for issuing a dollar-pegged stablecoin. The group is targeting the first half of 2027 for its initial launch.

On the other hand, the investors are also awaiting the Senate Vote on the CLARITY Act next week, which can also impact the Circle stock price. While the prediction market data hints that the CLARITY Act might fail, a swift passage could help in a strong rally for CRCL stock price.

However, Bernstein has remained optimistic on the long-term trajectory of Circle stock. For context, it has set a price target of $140 for CRCL stock, saying its growth prospects are not dependent on the CLARITY Act’s passage.

Meanwhile, for global financial organizations trying to build proprietary rails, examining leading enterprise stablecoin infrastructure platforms can provide a blueprint for compliant issuance.