Home / Crypto News / Derivative Exchanges Urge CFTC To Deny Kalshi’s Request To Offer Oil Perpetuals

Derivative Exchanges Urge CFTC To Deny Kalshi’s Request To Offer Oil Perpetuals

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • The Commodity Markets Council has asked the CFTC to block Kalshi's bid to offer oil perpetuals.
  • The prediction markets platform already offers oil futures.
  • The group has also asked the regulator to block a loophole that gives retail traders access to offshore platforms.
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The Commodity Markets Council (CMC), which represents derivative exchanges such as the CME Group, is pushing for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to deny Kalshi’s request to offer perpetual crude oil contracts. The group is also seeking to block retail traders from gaining access to offshore derivatives platforms.

CMC Push For CFTC To Block Kalshi’s Proposed Oil Perpetuals

According to a Bloomberg report, the group of commodity exchanges has urged the CFTC to block Kalshi’s proposed plan to offer perpetual crude oil futures. The CMC argues that these perpetual contracts pose risks to market integrity.

This move follows the filing from the top prediction markets platform earlier this week in which it sought the regulator’s approval to offer WTI perpetuals. It is worth noting that Kalshi already offers WTI futures that trade on weekdays, which it launched earlier this month.

A potential approval of the WTI perpetuals would add to a growing list of perpetual contracts that the prediction market platform offers. Earlier this month, Kalshi launched its US 500 perpetual futures contract.

Meanwhile, the platform also offers crypto perpetuals including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and HYPE. It also offers CFTC-regulated gold and silver perpetuals.

CMC Asks CFTC To Block Access To Offshore Platforms

CMC also asked the CFTC to work with regulators to block U.S. retail traders from accessing offshore derivatives platforms via VPNs. This comes as offshore crypto platforms like Hyperliquid continue to enjoy massive adoption.

Hyperliquid, in particular, notably offers perpetual TradFi markets that trade 24/7. Exchanges CME and NYSE reportedly urged the CFTC earlier this year to tighten its scrutiny of perpetual decentralized exchange market manipulation and sanctions-exposure concerns.

Meanwhile, Hyperliquid is reportedly working with the CFTC to enter the U.S. market, a move that will increase competition for Kalshi and other derivatives exchanges. At a White House meeting with crypto stakeholders, President Donald Trump also confirmed that the regulator was looking to bring the perp DEX into the U.S. in a compliant way.

For more on prediction markets, check out Best Regulated Prediction Markets in the U.S.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.