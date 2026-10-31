CLARITY Act Freeze Tools Could Have Limited $6.3B Binance Losses, Sen. Lummis Says

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis says the stalled CLARITY Act would have given crypto exchanges immediate legal cover to freeze suspicious funds, pointing directly to the $6.3 billion Binance hack as proof of what the bill’s absence cost the industry.

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Lummis Links CLARITY Act Freeze Powers to Binance Hack Fallout

On October 29, 2026, Binance suffered the largest crypto theft in history. Attackers drained roughly $6.3 billion from hot wallets across multiple chains in under four hours.

North Korea’s Lazarus Group, specifically its TraderTraitor unit, was blamed by Chainalysis and TRM Labs.

The exchange confirmed that no private keys were leaked, attributing the breach to a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop.

Stablecoin issuers acted quickly. Ripple froze $200M in RLUSD, while Tether halted roughly $1.57B USDT and Circle blocked over $800M USDC.

Binance confirmed approximately $3 billion in total frozen assets through partner coordination. Binance’s internal investigation concluded the remaining losses would be covered by the company’s SAFU fund and reserves.

Senator Lummis seized on the incident the next day. In a post on X, she argued the CLARITY Act would have changed how quickly exchanges could respond. “It would have given crypto firms legal cover to freeze suspicious transactions the instant law enforcement calls,” she wrote. “Every minute lost is money gone for good.”

When Better Markets’ Amanda Fischer pushed back, arguing that asset freezes require court orders, Lummis clarified her position.

She said the CLARITY Act would classify an exchange like Binance as a “covered person,” or digital-asset service provider.

That status, she argued, grants explicit temporary-hold authority. It also reduces the civil-liability risk firms face when acting on a reasonable belief of illicit activity, going well beyond voluntary industry coordination.

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Senate Deadlock Leaves Legal Gap Intact as Midterms Near

The CLARITY Act passed the House in 2025. It then cleared the Senate Banking Committee. But it fell short on September 15, 2026, failing a cloture vote 49-50, ten votes short of the 60 needed to advance.

The White House and Lummis blamed Democrats, saying they moved the goalposts despite months of negotiations, incorporated ethics provisions, $150M in enforcement funding, DeFi clarifications, and illicit-finance tools.

The Senate defeat triggered immediate market consequences. Spot Bitcoin ETFs bled $450M in outflows in the largest single-day redemption since June.

Seven Democrats later reopened talks, but focus has since shifted toward SEC and CFTC rulemaking under existing authority.

With midterms approaching and limited legislative days remaining, revival odds are slim. Lummis has previously argued the bill would also allow U.S. banks to freely buy and hold Bitcoin.

Coinbase cut its Q3 lobbying budget following the bill’s Senate defeat, signaling a broader industry shift away from legislative bets.

The Binance hack now puts a sharp face on that absence. Stablecoin issuers showed freeze capability exists in practice.

What Lummis argues is still missing is a durable statutory framework, one that gives firms the legal cover to act without fear of lawsuits.