Home / Crypto News / CLARITY Act Freeze Tools Could Have Limited $6.3B Binance Losses, Sen. Lummis Says

CLARITY Act Freeze Tools Could Have Limited $6.3B Binance Losses, Sen. Lummis Says

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Pardon Joshua

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Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Lummis argues the CLARITY Act would have let exchanges freeze suspicious funds quickly, citing the $6.3B Binance hack.
  • Stablecoin issuers froze about $3B in stolen assets, showing freeze capability exists, but without a statutory framework.
  • The bill failed a Senate cloture vote 49-50 on September 15, leaving the legal gap open as midterms approach.
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Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis says the stalled CLARITY Act would have given crypto exchanges immediate legal cover to freeze suspicious funds, pointing directly to the $6.3 billion Binance hack as proof of what the bill’s absence cost the industry.

Lummis Links CLARITY Act Freeze Powers to Binance Hack Fallout

On October 29, 2026, Binance suffered the largest crypto theft in history. Attackers drained roughly $6.3 billion from hot wallets across multiple chains in under four hours.

North Korea’s Lazarus Group, specifically its TraderTraitor unit, was blamed by Chainalysis and TRM Labs.

The exchange confirmed that no private keys were leaked, attributing the breach to a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop.

Stablecoin issuers acted quickly. Ripple froze $200M in RLUSD, while Tether halted roughly $1.57B USDT and Circle blocked over $800M USDC.

Binance confirmed approximately $3 billion in total frozen assets through partner coordination. Binance’s internal investigation concluded the remaining losses would be covered by the company’s SAFU fund and reserves.

Senator Lummis seized on the incident the next day. In a post on X, she argued the CLARITY Act would have changed how quickly exchanges could respond. “It would have given crypto firms legal cover to freeze suspicious transactions the instant law enforcement calls,” she wrote. “Every minute lost is money gone for good.”

When Better Markets’ Amanda Fischer pushed back, arguing that asset freezes require court orders, Lummis clarified her position.

She said the CLARITY Act would classify an exchange like Binance as a “covered person,” or digital-asset service provider.

That status, she argued, grants explicit temporary-hold authority. It also reduces the civil-liability risk firms face when acting on a reasonable belief of illicit activity, going well beyond voluntary industry coordination.

Senate Deadlock Leaves Legal Gap Intact as Midterms Near

The CLARITY Act passed the House in 2025. It then cleared the Senate Banking Committee. But it fell short on September 15, 2026, failing a cloture vote 49-50, ten votes short of the 60 needed to advance.

The White House and Lummis blamed Democrats, saying they moved the goalposts despite months of negotiations, incorporated ethics provisions, $150M in enforcement funding, DeFi clarifications, and illicit-finance tools.

The Senate defeat triggered immediate market consequences. Spot Bitcoin ETFs bled $450M in outflows in the largest single-day redemption since June.

Seven Democrats later reopened talks, but focus has since shifted toward SEC and CFTC rulemaking under existing authority.

With midterms approaching and limited legislative days remaining, revival odds are slim. Lummis has previously argued the bill would also allow U.S. banks to freely buy and hold Bitcoin.

Coinbase cut its Q3 lobbying budget following the bill’s Senate defeat, signaling a broader industry shift away from legislative bets.

The Binance hack now puts a sharp face on that absence. Stablecoin issuers showed freeze capability exists in practice.

What Lummis argues is still missing is a durable statutory framework, one that gives firms the legal cover to act without fear of lawsuits.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.