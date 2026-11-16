Crypto ‘Make-or-Break Events’ to Watch This Week

The cryptocurrency market faces a volatile week following the massive weekend sell-off that saw over $2 billion liquidated as top cryptocurrencies plunged. Bitcoin fell as low as $62,000, while Ethereum briefly crashed below $1,800 on Sunday as panic-selling spred.

Now the weekend market plunge collides with major macroeconomic, regulatory, and corporate catalysts going into the new week. Fed minutes, Nvidia earnings, and Anthropic IPO could shape how the week goes for the crypto market.

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Nvidia Q3 Earnings to Shake AI Market Sentiment

Coming first on Tuesday, November 17, is Nvidia’s third-quarter earnings for a period that the departed Jensen Huang led. Investors wil be closely monitoring Nvidia’s $108 billion revenue forecast as the company searches for a permanent successor to the departed CEO Jensen Huang.

Nvidia’s stock has plunged since Huang’s resignation on November 12, with the stock now down by 12.68% this year. This makes the earnings report significant as it could act as a stress test for high-growth tech and AI stock investors.

Zacks Consensus Estimate shows that Nvidia’s quarterly earnings has been revised upward by a penny over the past 60 days to $2.49. It is important to note that Nvidia’s earnings surpassed Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, which further raises the expectations.

Since the recent crypto weakness has traded in tandem with the broader tech and AI pullback, a strong or disappointing report from Nvidia on Tuesday could directly ripple through crypto sentiment.

A positive performance could boost investor confidence across tech stocks and crypto, while a disappointing performance might trigger another wave of sell-side pressure across growth assets.

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Wednesday’s Fed Minutes Could Revive December Rate Hike Concerns

The US Federal Reserve is set to release its minutes of the October 27 to 28 meeting on Wednesday, November 18. Policymakers kept rates unchanged at 3.75% and 4% during that meeting.

However, the hot US CPI data, released November 10 has made December rate hike likely. Hawkish expectations have spiked, with traders increasingly pricing in a potential December interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve following hotter-than-forecast inflation and rising bond yields.

At the moment, the odds for a potential 25bps rate hike stand at 93.4% according to data from the CME FedWatch Tool. There is also a 6.6% chance that the US Federal Reserve could hike rates by 50 bps.

The release of the Fed minutes will shape macro liquidity expectations. Investors will examine the minutes for any clues regarding whether the Fed will support further tightening.

A rate hike makes borrowing more expensive and lifts yields on safer assets like US Treasuries. That could lead both institutional and retail investors to pull money out of speculative assets that pay no yield, like Bitcoin.

Anthropic’s Blockbuster IPO Could Draw Attention Away from Crypto

Anthropic’s initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled to be priced on November 18, 2026, with its stock set to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT on November 19, 2026. The San-Franscisco based AI company behind Claude has proposed 825 million Class A shares at $70.00 to $78.00 per share.

The company targets approximately $64.35 billion in gross share value from the offering. Anthropic has also proposed a separate $26 billion private placement involving major technology firms. Some of the companies set to feature in private offer include Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, TSMC and AMD.

The IPO could impact the cryptocurrency market primarily through short-term liquidity drain and risk-asset rotation. Institutional and retail investors have faced massive subscription demand running roughly six times higher than available shares.

To raise cash to participate in the offering, traders have rotated capital out of liquid risk assets like Bitcoin and major altcoins, mirroring the liquidity dip seen prior to SpaceX’s June IPO. Market participants will watch whether money flows back into risk assets, or whether the IPO pulls more cash out of Bitcoin and Ethereum.