Home / Crypto News / Crypto Market Faces Volatility as Donald Trump Extends Support to Fed Rate Decision

Crypto Market Faces Volatility as Donald Trump Extends Support to Fed Rate Decision

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
FOMC Meeting Next Week: Will the Fed Cut, Raise, or Hold Interest Rates?

Highlights

  • Crypto market faces volatility as Donald Trump signals respect for Fed rate decision.
  • The market now estimates a 92% chance of a 25 bps rate hike at the upcoming gathering of the US central bank.
  • Investors remain cautious ahead of the Senate voting on the CLARITY Act.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

The crypto market faces highly volatile trading today, as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the key events this week. For context, the US Federal Reserve is scheduled to decide on its monetary policy plans this week, with the market already betting on a potential 25 bps rate hike.

On the other hand, the market is also waiting for the Senate Vote on the CLARITY Act, which might further impact investor sentiment. Amid this, US President Donald Trump has extended its support for the Fed rate decision, which has further fueled discussions in the crypto market.

Donald Trump Signals Respect for Fed Rate Decision

US President Donald Trump has indicated that the Federal Reserve can make its monetary policy decision without political interference. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said Trump fully respects Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s independence, according to comments reported by market commentator Walter Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Hassett made the remarks as crypto market traders have turned their attention toward the Fed’s upcoming policy meeting later this week. Markets expect a rate increase, with the CME FedWatch Tool showing that the Fed rate hike odds are now at over 92%. Simultaneously, the prediction markets data also showed an odds of over 87% for a potential rate hike.

Crypto Market Ahead Fed Rate Hike Decision
Source: CME FedWatch Tool

In addition, recently Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have also forecasted a potential 25 bps Fed rate hike at the upcoming gathering of the central bank officials. Notably, it could impact the broader crypto market, as digital assets often react sharply to changes in borrowing costs and liquidity expectations.

For context, higher rates can reduce appetite for riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies. At the same time, Hassett raised a separate concern about the timing of a possible hike.

In a Fox News interview, he said he would be cautious about raising rates near the US midterm elections. He argued that an independent central bank should avoid becoming part of the political cycle.

Crypto Market Slips Ahead of CLARITY Act Senate Vote

Crypto market traders appear to be treading cautiously ahead of the Fed rate hike decision. At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell more than 2% to $2.6 trillion, with BTC price falling more than 3% to below $76,000.

Meanwhile, it seems that the Senate voting on the CLARITY Act later today has also spooked traders. It’s worth noting that the crypto stocks have also recorded a slump today, indicating a cautious stance of market participants.

On the other hand, Wall Street financial firms have also warned that US PCE inflation can come in hotter than expected. Considering all these factors, the crypto market may continue to face volatile trading as investors assess the impact of the macro events on the broader financial sector.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Avalanche-Powered KRW1 Stablecoin Enters Global Payments With Rain
BREAKING: Republicans Reject CLARITY Act Counteroffer from Democrats
Breaking: Ripple Scores New Sports Deal As XRP Logo Heads To Louisville Basketball
Standard Chartered Predicts Arbitrum (ARB) Price Can Rally to $10 by 2030
CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 15: Will Crypto Bill Pass Senate Cloture Vote Today?

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

NOMINATIONS ARE LIVE

Nominate & Showcase Your Project to Top Web3 Leaders
Nominate Now

Related Articles

Republicans Reject CLARITY Act Counteroffer from Democrats

BREAKING: Republicans Reject CLARITY Act Counteroffer from Democrats
Clarity Act live updates

CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 15: Will Crypto Bill Pass Senate Cloture Vote Today?
XRP and Bitcoin Price Prediction as Clarity Act is Dead

XRP Overtakes Bitcoin, ETH As Options Activity Explodes 350% Ahead CLARITY Act Vote Today
White House Crypto Council Director Patrick Witt Backs New CLARITY Act Stablecoin Rules

Galaxy CEO Warns: If CLARITY Doesn’t Advance, U.S. Crypto Rules May Never Arrive
Republicans Reject CLARITY Act Counteroffer from Democrats

Sen. Lummis Says CLARITY Act Would Let All U.S. Banks Freely Buy and Hold Bitcoin
White House Crypto Council Director Patrick Witt Backs New CLARITY Act Stablecoin Rules

SEC Chair Atkins Says Crypto Agenda Will Proceed Even If CLARITY Act Stalls

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.