Crypto Market Faces Volatility as Donald Trump Extends Support to Fed Rate Decision

The crypto market faces highly volatile trading today, as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the key events this week. For context, the US Federal Reserve is scheduled to decide on its monetary policy plans this week, with the market already betting on a potential 25 bps rate hike.

On the other hand, the market is also waiting for the Senate Vote on the CLARITY Act, which might further impact investor sentiment. Amid this, US President Donald Trump has extended its support for the Fed rate decision, which has further fueled discussions in the crypto market.

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Donald Trump Signals Respect for Fed Rate Decision

US President Donald Trump has indicated that the Federal Reserve can make its monetary policy decision without political interference. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said Trump fully respects Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s independence, according to comments reported by market commentator Walter Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Hassett made the remarks as crypto market traders have turned their attention toward the Fed’s upcoming policy meeting later this week. Markets expect a rate increase, with the CME FedWatch Tool showing that the Fed rate hike odds are now at over 92%. Simultaneously, the prediction markets data also showed an odds of over 87% for a potential rate hike.

In addition, recently Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have also forecasted a potential 25 bps Fed rate hike at the upcoming gathering of the central bank officials. Notably, it could impact the broader crypto market, as digital assets often react sharply to changes in borrowing costs and liquidity expectations.

For context, higher rates can reduce appetite for riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies. At the same time, Hassett raised a separate concern about the timing of a possible hike.

In a Fox News interview, he said he would be cautious about raising rates near the US midterm elections. He argued that an independent central bank should avoid becoming part of the political cycle.

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Crypto Market Slips Ahead of CLARITY Act Senate Vote

Crypto market traders appear to be treading cautiously ahead of the Fed rate hike decision. At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell more than 2% to $2.6 trillion, with BTC price falling more than 3% to below $76,000.

Meanwhile, it seems that the Senate voting on the CLARITY Act later today has also spooked traders. It’s worth noting that the crypto stocks have also recorded a slump today, indicating a cautious stance of market participants.

On the other hand, Wall Street financial firms have also warned that US PCE inflation can come in hotter than expected. Considering all these factors, the crypto market may continue to face volatile trading as investors assess the impact of the macro events on the broader financial sector.