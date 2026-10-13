Ethereum’s Blur Announces Frontend Shutdown on Nov 12, BLUR Crashes more than 30%

Blur NFT marketplace shutdown is now official. On October 12, 2026, the team announced via X that blur.io will permanently close its frontend on November 12, 2026. The BLUR token crashed as much as 29% on the news, sliding to around $0.015, from a peak above $5 in early 2023.

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What Is Shutting Down, and What Stays On-Chain

The closure applies only to the web interface. The on-chain marketplace protocol stays live. BLUR will continue to govern the protocol’s fee switch. However, for most retail users, the practical product is gone.

1/ The https://t.co/zPQ1jqR7pT frontend will be deprecated on November 12, 2026. This deprecation only applies to the frontend. The Blur marketplace protocol will remain operational on-chain, and $BLUR will continue to control its fee switch. — Blur (@blur_io) October 12, 2026

Alongside the frontend shutdown, Blend, Blur’s peer-to-peer NFT lending protocol, will stop matching new loans on November 12. Borrowers must repay outstanding loans by that date or allow them to default.

After the deadline, Blur will provide a dedicated tool for users to withdraw assets from Blend. Blur launched Blend as a P2P NFT lending protocol back in May 2023, offering perpetual loans with no fixed repayment date, a model that once helped drive billions in NFT volume.

The official announcement warned users to beware of impersonators. Only the verified @blur_io account on X should be treated as the authoritative source.

Security researchers have also urged holders to revoke old smart-contract approvals, noting that millions of dollars in NFT approvals still sit on upgradeable contracts.

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A 99% Volume Collapse, and a Pattern of Exits From the Same Team

The numbers tell the full story. Blur’s monthly trading volume peaked at roughly $1.43 billion in March 2023. By March 2026, that figure had fallen below $7 million, a collapse of more than 99%.

The platform that once executed a dramatic power shift from OpenSea to Blur by offering zero marketplace fees and pro-trader tools could not sustain volume once its points-and-airdrop incentive programs ended.

This is also not the first wind-down linked to founder Tieshun “Pacman” Roquerre. Earlier this month, the Ethereum L2 Blast set an October 26 withdrawal deadline as the team concluded that operating costs had overtaken revenue with no sustainable path forward.

Blast attracted over $2 billion in deposits at its peak, offering native yield on ETH and stablecoins.

Competitors have also struggled. OpenSea launched its OS2 platform in an attempt to broaden beyond NFTs, and separately moved toward a SEA token airdrop ahead of its Q1 2026 launch.

Of note, according to recent reports, Binance is set to close its crypto mining pool, alongside cloud mining and other related services.

The BLUR token itself once attracted aggressive BLUR token whale accumulation, driving a 90% price surge in a single week at its peak. That era is now firmly closed.

The broader signal is hard to ignore. The incentive-driven NFT marketplace model, points, airdrops, pro-trader perks, generated explosive volume but not durable businesses.

With the blur.io frontend gone and Blend winding down, Blur’s Blur NFT marketplace shutdown marks one of the clearest exits yet from the 2022–2023 NFT cycle.

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