Home / Crypto News / Binance Founder CZ Points to Anthropic IPO as One Possible Reason for Crypto Crash

Binance Founder CZ Points to Anthropic IPO as One Possible Reason for Crypto Crash

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • CZ noted that the Anthropic IPO could be one of the reasons that crypto prices were crashing.
  • He listed several other factors that could be responsible for the crash.
  • The Binance founder also debunked rumors that the exchange was selling.
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Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has listed several factors that could be responsible for the crypto crash, including the planned Anthropic IPO this week. He also debunked rumors that Binance was selling and pressuring these crypto assets, though he admitted the recent hack may have dampened sentiment.

CZ Points To Anthropic IPO For Crypto Crash

In an X post, the Binance founder noted that no one could point to a certain reason why crypto prices are down. However, he gave some potential reasons, including the Anthropic IPO, citing how money could be flowing from crypto assets to the public listing that is expected to happen this week.

CZ alluded to a post from Strive CEO Matt Cole, who noted that a similar crypto crash occurred during the SpaceX IPO earlier this year. “Bitcoin fell 19% into the biggest IPO ever. Now it’s down 18% heading into the second biggest,” Cole said in reference to the SpaceX and Anthropic IPOs.

Like the SpaceX IPO, the Anthropic IPO is attracting much demand, which could explain why some crypto investors may be offloading their crypto assets to gain exposure to the firm’s ANT stock, which could list on the Nasdaq this week. As CoinGape reported, the Anthropic IPO seeks to raise up to $90 billion, with shares oversubscribed up to sixfold.

Meanwhile, CZ pointed to the ETF outflows, security fears, including over the Binance hack, and the hot October CPI inflation reading as other potential reasons for the crypto crash. He also listed the political uncertainty as another potential reason, noting “midterm results have raised concerns about potentially stricter U.S. crypto policy.”

“Binance Did Not Sell”

CZ also used the opportunity to debunk rumors that the top crypto exchange may be responsible for the sell pressure driving the crypto crash. “No, Binance did not sell crypto,” he said, adding that he has been buying personally.

He said that he has bought crypto over the past few days as he converted his stablecoins to other crypto assets. Despite the recent crash, the Binance founder remains bullish on the crypto market’s long-term prospects, saying “mid-long term, crypto will continue to grow.”

Bitcoin crashed to as low as $62,500 earlier today but is rebounding, climbing above $64,000, according to TradingView data. The flagship crypto has led the crypto crash, down more than 14% in the last week and down over 20% in the last month.

Source: TradingView
Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.