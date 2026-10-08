Home / Crypto News / Hunter Bidens’s LAPTOP Memecoin Hit $317, Then Crashed 98% on 1% Liquidity

Hunter Bidens’s LAPTOP Memecoin Hit $317, Then Crashed 98% on 1% Liquidity

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Highlights

  • A Groom Lake forensic review found LAPTOP’s “Market Maker 1” seeded the pool with just $5,200 of a $500,000 budget, about 1%.
  • LAPTOP spiked from $0.05 to $317 in under two minutes, then crashed over 98% as the market maker exited 84 seconds after the peak.
  • Hunter Biden demanded the firm buy back and burn the supply, sharing a wallet showing all 300M founder tokens still unmoved.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

A forensic review by Groom Lake, an intelligence consultancy, has found that a market maker hired for the $LAPTOP memecoin launch deployed only $5,200 of a $500,000 pre-launch budget.

What the Groom Lake Report Found

The Groom Lake report reviewed on-chain data from the Sept. 9 opening. It found that the wallet tied to “Market Maker 1” received $500,000 before launch but seeded the main pool with only about $5,200, roughly 1% of the budget.

That pool held fewer than 30,000 $LAPTOP tokens, or about 0.003% of the 1 billion total supply. Pool depth was so thin that a $6 buy could move the quoted price by roughly 5%.

Hunter Biden published the findings on X on Oct. 7, nearly a month after the Sept. 9 LAPTOP launch on the Base blockchain collapsed.

The $LAPTOP token, positioned partly as a response to political memecoins, saw its price spike from roughly $0.05 to about $317 in under two minutes, before crashing more than 98% in the same hour.

The exit came fast. Eighty-four seconds after the price peaked, Market Maker 1 withdrew its funds while selling pressure was still building.

Cash available to sellers near the live price dropped from $16,157 to zero in that window. This followed early rug-pull concerns over the 30% founder allocation that surfaced before trading opened.

Combined, the two market makers extracted an estimated $2.8 million.

Market Maker 1’s positions netted roughly $686,000, part of which was owed to a lender, while a second unnamed firm took in about $2.18 million more than it spent. Groom Lake said it found no comparable case in 668 other token launches it reviewed.

Biden Demands Buyback and Burn

Hunter Biden responded to the report by calling out the market maker directly. “The firm that screwed up the launch should buy it all back and burn it,” he wrote on X.

He also said the failure was his personal responsibility. To support his claim of no insider dump, Biden shared a Basescan wallet address showing all 300 million founder tokens still unmoved as of Oct. 7.

The Groom Lake report also confirmed that $LAPTOP was designed with a six-month founder lock followed by a two-year vesting schedule.

Biden said unclaimed airdrop tokens will be burned, and that 5% of the supply was committed to charity.

The airdrop had been targeted partly at wallets that lost money on Hunter Biden’s plan to launch LAPTOP on Base, as a direct contrast to Trump-linked tokens.

That comparison carries weight. Public Citizen estimated that investors in the Official TRUMP memecoin, still down sharply from its peak, lost roughly $3.2 billion.

Following LAPTOP’s plunge of more than 90% from its peak FDV, Polymarket odds on whether LAPTOP would hold a $100 million FDV reached 96% against, a sign that market confidence collapsed almost immediately after launch.

Whether the market maker actually executes a buyback and burn on-chain remains the only verifiable next step for $LAPTOP holders watching the Base pool.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
BitGo CEO Mike Belshe Rejects Claim That AI Can Break Bitcoin
Tokenized Stocks as Collateral Cut Capital Needs by Nearly Half, Bitget-Block Scholes Study Finds
XRP News: Ripple Enters Wall Street’s Lucrative Leveraged ETFs Financing Market
StanChart Plans Singapore Custody for Crypto, Stablecoins and Tokenized Assets, Pending the Regulator
Vitalik Buterin Explains How AI Weaken Even Quantum Resistant Crypto in 2 Years

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

GLOBAL ONCHAIN SUMMIT MUMBAI 2026

The Institutional Leaders Are Coming Together in India.

Join leading institutions, founders & industry leaders shaping the future of onchain finance.
Apply Now

Related Articles

Will Crypto Market Crash Deeper As $1B In Bitcoin, ETH, XRP Liquidated Ahead PCE Data?

Will Crypto Market Crash Deeper As $1B In Bitcoin, ETH, XRP Liquidated Ahead PCE Data?
Crypto stocks could crash further as geopolitical tensions surge

Why are the Crypto Market and Stock Prices Crashing?
BTC crash

Crypto Market Loses $2 Tln, Michael Saylor Explains Why
Mt. Gox Sends Bitcoin To Exchange Amid BTC Price Crash To $61K

Mt. Gox Sends Bitcoin To Exchange Amid BTC Price Crash To $61K
Crypto Market Crash Triggers $1.5 Billion Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Liquidations

Crypto Market Crash Triggers $1.5 Billion Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Liquidations
Crypto Market Crash Alert: Bitcoin Risks Falling to $75K, Will Ethereum & XRP Follow?

Crypto Market Crash Alert: Bitcoin Risks Falling to $75K, Will Ethereum & XRP Follow?

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.