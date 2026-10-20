JPMorgan Forecasts Bitcoin to Beat US Stocks, Bonds and Gold Over the Next Decade

JPMorgan Asset Management expects Bitcoin to deliver 10% annual compound returns over the next decade, outperforming U.S. stocks, bonds, and gold. The prediction is part of its 2027 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions, which, for the first time, featured Bitcoin predictions.

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JPMorgan Projects 10% Annual Bitcoin Returns Over Next Decade

In the latest outlook, JPMorgan forecasts Bitcoin to return 10% compounded over the next 10 to 15 years. The estimate is higher than the bank’s projections for many of its traditional investment instruments, but it also projects significant price fluctuations.

The report predicts returns of 7.5% for U.S. large-cap stocks and 8.2% for real estate investment trusts. The U.S. aggregate bond yield is forecast at about 5.6%, compared with 5.5% for gold.

Bitcoin, however, has an estimated annual volatility of 55% compared to traditional assets. It also shows an arithmetic annual return of 20.9% compared to the compound return that investors may achieve over time.

JPMorgan’s BTC forecasts include a bearish scenario of negative 9.7% annually and a bullish scenario of 17%. Even with the higher returns expected, the firm has not incorporated Bitcoin into the strategic portfolio allocation models.

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Michael Saylor Backs Bitcoin Bull Market Outlook

The prediction comes on the heels of a renewed institutional debate on BTC’s future investment potential. Despite the recent price decline, Bitcoin is in another bull market, according to Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor.

In the latest interview, Saylor anticipates that Bitcoin will find its way back above the $100,000 mark due to the growing institutional adoption. He also suggested that growing custody services and Bitcoin-backed financial products could prove to be expansion engines in his bull market forecast.

In the meantime, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan dubbed JPMorgan’s forecast as “a sign of increased institutional awareness of BTC.” The bank, however, continues to have concerns regarding Bitcoin’s volatile pattern of relations with other asset classes.

Its researchers believe Bitcoin is a speculative asset whose performance is influenced partially by monetary conditions, liquidity, and adoption. Even with the anticipated returns, long-term portfolio allocation becomes more challenging because of these characteristics.

Bitcoin Price Holds Near $82K as Spot Demand Remains Weak

Bitcoin traded near $82,821 on Tuesday, gaining approximately 1.22% over the previous 24 hours. The recovery followed recent market weakness, while traders continued monitoring institutional demand and exchange activity.

Recent Bitcoin market analysis also examined geopolitical tensions and the possibility of a recovery toward $90,000. However, stronger buying demand would be needed to support further price gains.

According to XWIN Japan’s on-chain analysis, BTC whales holding between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC have returned to net accumulation. Their 60-day balance change reportedly shifted from negative 62,600 BTC to positive 5,230 BTC.

However, the Coinbase Premium Index remained negative at approximately 0.1416%, indicating weak U.S. spot demand. Weekly exchange inflows reached 8,428 BTC, while short-term holders continued selling at small losses.

Consequently, these figures suggest that Bitcoin’s recovery remains uncertain, as stronger spot buying is needed to support further gains toward $90,000.