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Goldman Sachs Warns Democratic Wins Could Threaten 45% of US Data Center Expansion

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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Goldman Sachs warns Democratic midterm victories could increase political uncertainty surrounding US data center construction.
  • Trump's administration introduced faster federal approvals, while Republican-led Texas imposed new electricity grid connection requirements.
  • Goldman Sachs estimates only 50% to 60% of planned data center capacity will launch on schedule.
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Goldman Sachs has raised concerns over political uncertainty surrounding US data center expansion following Democratic victories in the November 3 midterm elections, as changes in political leadership could affect approvals.

Goldman Sachs Sees Political Risks For Data Center Construction

Democrats have won control of both congressional chambers and captured governorships in Texas, Georgia, and Ohio previously held by Republicans. 

Prior to the elections, President Donald Trump’s administration had implemented measures to speed up data center construction by softening the federal rules for approvals.

In July 2025, Trump issued Executive Order 14318 to expedite environmental reviews and permits for eligible projects.

The order included projects with an investment in the order of more than $500 million, or a new electricity load of more than 100 megawatts. 

After election results, political control shifted in a number of states where developers are in conflict with local opposition on issues of power costs and construction approvals.

A recent Goldman Sachs evaluation of seven recovery signals for US stocks focused on weakness in technology during the election. 

US Data Center Electricity Demand Could Double By 2027

Goldman Sachs research has come up with a figure that 50% to 60% of planned data center capacity will start up on schedule. However, the bank expects electricity demand to climb from 31 gigawatts in 2025 to 66 gigawatts in 2027.

In comparison, the electrical power use of data centers is projected to reach 8.5% of peak electricity demand in 2027, compared with 4.1% in 2025.

Goldman Sachs listed power prices, government policy, equipment shortages and labor constraints as development challenges in September. Some US projects face electricity grid connection delays lasting up to seven years. 

AI Companies Continue Investing In Computing Infrastructure

Despite these limitations, tech giants keep investing in cloud services and AI computing capabilities continue to grow.

As earlier reported by CoinGape , OpenAI’s October agreement to offer AI models through Google Cloud expanded its distribution arrangements beyond Microsoft.

In a separate report, Goldman Sachs had estimated that investments in AI infrastructure could be as high as $8 trillion in four to five years.

Goldman Sachs highlighted the financing requirements in relation to data centers, electricity network, construction and computing equipment. 

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.