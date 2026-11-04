Polymarket Hits 100% Odds on Democratic Sweep as Trump Faces Crushing Midterm Defeat

On-chain prediction market Polymarket reached 100% implied probability of a Democratic sweep of both the House and Senate on November 3, 2026, election day.

The Polymarket Democratic sweep signal confirms that on-chain capital has assigned near-total certainty to full Democratic control of Congress.

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CLARITY Act Path Narrows as Democratic Congress Takes Shape

The legislative consequences are immediate. The CLARITY Act, the flagship crypto market-structure bill, already stalled after a Senate cloture vote failed 49–50 in September.

That is a sharp shift from just days prior, when earlier Polymarket odds pegged a Democratic House at 92% and a full sweep closer to 65–77%.

A Republican Senate hold would have reopened a narrow window for revival. With Democrats now set to control both chambers, that window closes further.

Any meaningful market-structure legislation now shifts into 2027 at the earliest, alongside a committee power realignment.

Congressional oversight powers also expand under the new majority. Trump family crypto interests, a friction point in prior CLARITY Act negotiations, face a higher risk of formal hearings and information requests.

This outcome was flagged as a key midterm risk, with 57 million early votes already signalling a high-turnout election.

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Crypto Stocks Rebound as Markets Price In the New Reality

Not all reactions were negative. HOOD and COIN stocks rebounded after the Democratic win, with Coinbase (COIN) up 5.53% and Robinhood (HOOD) up 2.19% in post-election trading.

The move suggests that markets had already partially discounted a Democratic outcome once Polymarket moved above 70–80%.

Bitcoin and XRP edged higher rather than collapsing, consistent with that partial pricing-in thesis.

The broader context is not lost on institutional observers. Crypto firms collectively poured over $176 million into the midterm cycle.

Coinbase, Ripple, and the Winklevoss twins led crypto donations, with Coinbase alone contributing roughly $58 million.

That investment now faces a changed legislative landscape. Investors should track three near-term signals.

The new Democratic leadership’s stated position on digital assets, any acceleration in SEC or CFTC rulemaking under existing authority, and whether formal Polymarket Democratic sweep market data prompts congressional inquiry into prediction markets themselves.