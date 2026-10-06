Goldman Sachs Bullish On Tesla Stock, Eyes $360 Target As AI Vision Takes Over

Goldman Sachs maintains its cautious stance on Tesla, while the bank believes AI stands to be a more significant force in the company’s future. Analyst Mark Delaney has maintained his $360 price estimate while retaining his Neutral rating. The target is now below the current level of $378.73 as the shares of Tesla are recent.

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Goldman Sachs Expects AI To Matter More Than Tesla Earnings

Tesla’s car business is poised to get back on track, Goldman thinks. The Model Y ramp may be a way to bolster sales. But another factor is playing a major role in the bank’s eyes.

Delaney feels that Tesla’s physical AI activity may be more important to the stock than their Q3 earnings per share. Some of the areas of focus include robotaxis, Full Self-Driving, and humanoid robots.

Tesla is also beefing up its AI infrastructure. The company is working on custom AI inference chips, high-end autonomy systems, known as Optimus. It is also developing foundation models for robotics and a digital AI system for computer-based tasks in its latest AI projects. Tesla’s AI plan is not exclusive to vehicles, it is for vehicles, robots and applications, Tesla claims.

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Wall Street Analysts Divided On Tesla Stock Targets

Tesla has recently delivered its vehicles well, providing a better short-term environment. It sold 486,532 vehicles in the third quarter, which was ahead of forecast. Now investors will be watching to see if that pace permeates earnings.

Nevertheless, Goldman sees some pressure due to increasing costs and high capital expenditures. This may constrain any gains in 2026 gains over Wall Street estimates.

Other analysts are much more bullish. Baird has a $475 goal. RBC Capital Markets has a target of $480 and Ladenburg Thalmann a $475 target. Deutsche Bank recently set a $420 bottom. The current estimates for UBS are $385 and JPMorgan has been priced at $415.

On the other side, HSBC has a $157 target With a ‘Reduce’ rating for Elon Musk’s Tesla stock.

The disparity indicates the difference in Wall Street’s assessment of Tesla’s opportunity in AI. The bank’s $360 forecast reflects its desire to see proof that robotaxis, autonomy and robotics can drive positive ongoing financial results.