Home / Crypto News / Goldman Sachs Bullish On Tesla Stock, Eyes $360 Target As AI Vision Takes Over

Goldman Sachs Bullish On Tesla Stock, Eyes $360 Target As AI Vision Takes Over

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Goldman Sachs maintains its cautious stance on Tesla, while the bank believes AI stands to be a more significant force in the company’s future. Analyst Mark Delaney has maintained his $360 price estimate while retaining his Neutral rating. The target is now below the current level of $378.73 as the shares of Tesla are recent.

Goldman Sachs Expects AI To Matter More Than Tesla Earnings

Tesla’s car business is poised to get back on track, Goldman thinks. The Model Y ramp may be a way to bolster sales. But another factor is playing a major role in the bank’s eyes.

Delaney feels that Tesla’s physical AI activity may be more important to the stock than their Q3 earnings per share. Some of the areas of focus include robotaxis, Full Self-Driving, and humanoid robots.

Tesla is also beefing up its AI infrastructure. The company is working on custom AI inference chips, high-end autonomy systems, known as Optimus. It is also developing foundation models for robotics and a digital AI system for computer-based tasks in its latest AI projects. Tesla’s AI plan is not exclusive to vehicles, it is for vehicles, robots and applications, Tesla claims.

Wall Street Analysts Divided On Tesla Stock Targets

Tesla has recently delivered its vehicles well, providing a better short-term environment. It sold 486,532 vehicles in the third quarter, which was ahead of forecast. Now investors will be watching to see if that pace permeates earnings.

Nevertheless, Goldman sees some pressure due to increasing costs and high capital expenditures. This may constrain any gains in 2026 gains over Wall Street estimates.

Other analysts are much more bullish. Baird has a $475 goal. RBC Capital Markets has a target of $480 and Ladenburg Thalmann a $475 target. Deutsche Bank recently set a $420 bottom. The current estimates for UBS are $385 and JPMorgan has been priced at $415.

On the other side, HSBC has a $157 target With a ‘Reduce’ rating for Elon Musk’s Tesla stock.

The disparity indicates the difference in Wall Street’s assessment of Tesla’s opportunity in AI. The bank’s $360 forecast reflects its desire to see proof that robotaxis, autonomy and robotics can drive positive ongoing financial results.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.