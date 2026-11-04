Home / Crypto News / Justin Sun Demands $264K Sanctions Against World Liberty Financial, Why?

Justin Sun Demands $264K Sanctions Against World Liberty Financial, Why?

Coingapestaff
Updated
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

Journalist
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
Read full bio
coingape google news
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of the World Liberty Financial logo

Highlights

  • Justin Sun seeks $263,821 in sanctions against WLFI over allegedly misleading ownership disclosures.
  • Sun accuses WLFI of concealing its UAE ownership links before using them to challenge federal court jurisdiction.
  • The court will hear the sanctions motion on December 10 as Sun prepares to refile his original lawsuit in California state court.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Tron founder Justin Sun is preparing to take his legal battle with World Liberty Financial (WLFI) into another round, seeking to hold the Trump family-linked crypto company and its lawyers accountable over what he describes as a misleading ownership disclosure in their ongoing dispute.

Sun has filed a motion seeking $263,821.20 in sanctions against WLFI and its legal team, accusing them of concealing the company’s ownership structure and only disclosing its connection to a United Arab Emirates (UAE) citizen months after he initiated legal proceedings.

The latest move is separate from the lawsuit Sun filed in April, in which he accused WLFI of using fraudulent tactics to secure his investment before freezing his WLFI tokens.

This time, the dispute centers on a key argument WLFI has used to challenge the original case. WLFI has argued whether its foreign ownership could prevent Sun’s original case from proceeding in federal court. 

However, Sun argues that the company should have disclosed the information from the beginning.

WLFI’s amended court disclosure becomes central to the dispute

In a federal court filing, Justin Sun and two co-plaintiffs alleged that World Liberty initially identified Florida as its sole citizenship before revising the disclosure nearly three months later to list 22 individuals and entities in its ownership chain, including parties connected to the United Arab Emirates.

In his tweet on X, explaining the motion, Sun said, “Last night, my attorney filed a motion with the court seeking sanctions against World Liberty Financial. The reason: It only disclosed that it is a UAE citizen after I had sued it for several months.”

Notably, the revised disclosure was submitted six days after a federal judge questioned WLFI’s attempt to move Sun’s claims into arbitration.

Sun further argues that the company is now using its newly disclosed foreign ownership to challenge the federal court’s jurisdiction.

WLFI’s lawyer, Sam Cleveland, said in an August 26 email included in the court exhibits that his team had “recently” learned of additional citizenship information. However, he maintained that the company already had UAE citizenship when Sun filed his lawsuit in April.

Sun’s lawyers then sought corporate records and testimony explaining WLFI’s ownership structure and when its legal team became aware of the UAE connection. They allege that the company provided limited documentation but refused to explain why the original disclosure omitted the information.

How much is Justin Sun seeking in legal sanctions?

According to a sworn declaration by attorney Edward Moss, the $263,821.20 sanction request covers work by four attorneys opposing WLFI’s arbitration motion. It excludes fees and expenses incurred by other lawyers, as well as costs associated with jurisdictional discovery and the sanctions motion itself.

Sun argues that WLFI should bear the legal costs resulting from what he considers an improper disclosure rather than shifting those expenses to him.

The court schedules to hear the sanctions motion on December 10. Most notably, Sun has reiterated that he intends to refile his original investment lawsuit in California state court after the court resolves the request.

Sun and WLFI are already involved in separate legal battles

The sanctions dispute further complicates the ongoing legal fight between Sun and WLFI.

Justin Sun sued the company in April, accusing it of fraud and unlawfully freezing his tokens. WLFI filed its own defamation lawsuit against him in May, alleging that he made false statements and violated the terms of its token sale. Sun has denied those claims.

The dispute comes amid Sun’s broader financial ties to the Trump family’s crypto ventures. In January 2025, an Abu Dhabi-backed investment vehicle agreed to acquire a 49% stake in WLFI for $500 million.

Sun has also invested in WLFI and purchased President Donald Trump’s TRUMP memecoin. He was among the largest holders of the token, which granted him the May 2025 dinner with Trump, with his holdings valued at approximately $18.5 million.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Goldman Sachs Warns Democratic Wins Could Threaten 45% of US Data Center Expansion
Breaking: USDC Issuer Circle Reveals $865M Q3 Revenue, But Lays Off 5% Staff
Hong Kong Passes Crypto Tax Reporting Bill Under OECD Rules Starting in 2027
Polymarket Hits 100% Odds on Democratic Sweep as Trump Faces Crushing Midterm Defeat
Meta Launches First Ever Euro Denominated Bond Offering Following $15 Billion US Debt Sale

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

CRYPTO IMPACT AWARDS 2026

Nominations are now live

Celebrating the leaders, innovators and projects shaping crypto and Web3.
Nominate Now

Related Articles

What is The Electoral College and Why Does It Matter In Presidential Elections?

Polymarket Hits 100% Odds on Democratic Sweep as Trump Faces Crushing Midterm Defeat
What is The Electoral College and Why Does It Matter In Presidential Elections?

US Midterms 2026 LIVE: 57M Early Vote Fuels Senate Flip Fears
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates Today Oct. 23: Bitcoin, XRP, Crypto To Crash As Trump Battles?

US Midterm Elections LIVE Updates Today: Can Trump’s Party Regain Majority Control of Congress?
What is The Electoral College and Why Does It Matter In Presidential Elections?

Democrat Haley Stevens’ Shock GOP Endorsement Hands Trump a Late Midterm Mega-Boost
Democrats Request Treasury & DOJ To Clarify Binance's Ties To Trump

Trump Flags Digital Money Risks After $6.3B Binance Heist
Iran Proposes Opening Strait of Hormuz in 7 Days Once US Eases Blockade, Oil Prices Fall & Bitcoin Rises

Trump Eyes Post-Midterm Iran Strikes As Vance Tests Peace Channel with Rezaei

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.