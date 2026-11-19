Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO, is optimistic about crypto market recovery following the completion of Anthropic IPO. During an interview with CNBC on November 19, he stated that some recent selling pressure shows that investors are redirecting their capital toward major stock listings instead of abandoning digital assets completely.

Garlinghouse is convinced that the capital flows could change as soon as Anthropic’s Initial Public Offering enters the market. He also drew a comparison between the recent development and the period surrounding Space X’s IPO, suggesting the pressure on crypto markets could be temporary.

Ad

Ad

Anthropic IPO May Be Drawing Capital Away From Crypto

The imminent listing has caught the attention of potential investors, with some market participants implying that buyers are selling liquid assets to secure capital for the offering. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and other digital assets have faced significant selling pressures in recent sessions. For instance, Bitcoin suffered a massive decline from $80,000 to about $62,000 recently, while the broader crypto market uncertainty weighed in on other cryptocurrency prices.

Anthropic IPO also gives an additional possible explanation for the recent downtrend. Investors currently looking for allocations in AI companies may be limiting exposure to other assets to free up funds. However, the IPO is not the only factor impacting crypto markets. Weaker liquidity, higher interest rate expectations, ETF outflows, and larger risk aversion have contributed to the market pressure. Analysts have cautioned against treating the IPO as the sole cause of Bitcoin’s decline.

Ad

Ad

Ripple CEO Draws Comparison with SpaceX IPO

Garlinghouse’ view reflects similar arguments made by other market participants during the market decline. They also point to Bitcoin’s performance during SpaceX’s June 2026 listing as a possible indication of what could happen when Anthropic IPO enters the public market.

Bitcoin faced increased selling pressure prior to SpaceX debut and continued decline shortly afterward. It later stages a rebound, recording a 28% increase from its listing-period level by 100, per figures cited by Strive CEO Matt Cole. Garlinghouse is optimistic about the possibility of a similar change in capital flows following Anthropic IPO.

Anthropic’s Record IPO Puts Market Sentiment to the Test

Anthropic raised approximately $81.3 billion at the price of $83, reaching a reported valuation of around $1.5 trillion. Its shares are scheduled to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT.

The magnitude of the offering makes it a significant test of investor demand for large technology listings. Its debut could influence market sentiment across other digital assets. Still, Garlinghouse’ expected market rebound is a forecast, not a certainty. Liquidity conditions, interest rates, and investor confidence will continue to influence digital asset markets after Anthropic IPO.