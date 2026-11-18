The Federal Reserve October meeting minutes has shown that almost all policymakers considered further interest rate increases appropriate as inflation remained above target. Two officials also said a rate increase exceeding 25 basis points could warrant consideration in December if incoming inflation data proved unfavorable.

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Federal Reserve Minutes Reveal Possibility of Larger December Rate Hike

Minutes of the October 27–28 Federal Reserve meeting were released on Wednesday and indicated increased pressure for further monetary tightening. Nearly everyone felt that subsequent rate increases would likely be warranted under their “normal economic conditions.”

While the majority of policymakers felt that rates should remain unchanged in October, some favored a 25-basis-point jump in rates at once. However, if inflation data got worse, two officials believed a bigger hike was appropriate at the December meeting.

The Committee ultimately maintained its benchmark interest rate between 3.75% and 4%, following September’s increase. Two dissented, supporting another 25 basis-point increase due to continued high inflation. The next FOMC meeting is scheduled for December 8–9, with prediction market Polymarket showing traders largely expect another rate increase, with a 25-basis-point hike carrying 92.5% odds as of November 18. A larger increase carried 5.1% odds, while the probability of no change stood at 3%.

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Inflation and AI Investment Raise Concerns

Among the Federal Reserve meeting’s key themes was the inflation outlook, which was projected to be 3.6% for September annual PCE inflation. Food and energy were not the only factors driving the PCE inflation to 3.1%, as the Core PCE inflation was above the Fed’s 2% target as well.

Earlier tariffs and demand for AI were adding pressure to consumer prices, as were energy prices, said policymakers. Lots of also cautioned that the demand for AI products may stress out supply and trigger inflation to be broader than just data center construction.

The Fed’s staff also noted the rising burden due to quickly expanding AI-related debt as a financial stability concern. Many of the borrowings were of a complex nature such as off-balance-sheet leasing commitments and circular arrangements. In the event that the investment performance has not lived up to expectations, the losses may be exacerbated by these structures. The move comes amid worries over AI firms’ debt financing in recent times as key tech companies accelerate their investment in infrastructure.

Fed Warns of Hedge Fund Leverage and Financial Stability Risks

Beyond inflation, the Federal Reserve minutes revealed concerns about elevated stock valuations and leverage among hedge funds. Fed staff warned that sharp asset price declines could force investment funds to sell holdings to meet redemptions or reduce borrowing.

Such selling could become large enough to disrupt market functioning under severe conditions. Officials also raised concerns about banks’ indirect exposure to private credit funds and other nonbank financial institutions.

The minutes further identified rising government debt, higher long-term bond yields and cybersecurity threats as potential sources of financial instability. Meanwhile, France’s sovereign debt repricing pushed its 10-year yield spread against Germany to levels last seen during the 2011 euro-area debt crisis.

The banking system remained well capitalized, although officials cautioned that hidden exposures could emerge during periods of market stress. These concerns also connect with earlier warnings about AI financing and banking liquidity.