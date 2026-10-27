Home / Crypto News / BlackRock Joins Ripple-Partner SBI Holdings and Startale to Link Tokenized MMFs with JPYSC

BlackRock Joins Ripple-Partner SBI Holdings and Startale to Link Tokenized MMFs with JPYSC

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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BlackRock Joins Ripple-Partner SBI Holdings and Startale to Link Tokenized MMFs with JPYSC

Highlights

  • BlackRock signed an MOU with Ripple's partner SBI Holdings and Startale Group.
  • The companies will explore connecting tokenized money market funds (MMFs) with Japanese yen-pegged stablecoin JPYSC.
  • BlackRock, SBI may partner with other companies for development of on-chain finance in Japan and globally.
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BlackRock signed an agreement with Ripple’s partner SBI Holdings and Startale. The financial giant will explore connecting tokenized money market funds with SBI’s Japanese yen-pegged stablecoin JPYSC.

BlackRock MOU with SBI Holdings and Startale

BlackRock Financial Management and BlackRock Japan have signed a memorandum of understanding with SBI Holdings and Startale Group to explore connecting tokenized money market funds (MMFs) with SBI’s Japanese yen-backed stablecoin JPYSC.

Under the partnership, the companies will examine the potential to connect tokenized MMFs and JPYSC across three areas. These companies will explore technology and infrastructure, business and distribution, and regulation and market development to achieve this goal.

BlackRock Japan’s president Yukiko Hashimoto said, “Advances in digital assets, including tokenization, are opening up new possibilities for financial markets. “At BlackRock, we believe these innovations can help advance financial markets and deliver new value to investors in Japan,” he added.

Jonathan Steel, managing director at BlackRock Financial Management, revealed the collaboration with SBI reflects a shared commitment to connect traditional finance with digital asset ecosystems.

The MOU strengthens global asset management, financial services, regulatory expertise and blockchain infrastructure. Moreover, the companies will explore potential partners to advance on-chain finance development in Japan and abroad.

Ripple-Partner SBI Holdings Building On-Chain Finance

The push for tokenized real-world assets, including money market funds, is gaining traction globally amid regulatory developments. The efforts to develop new financial infrastructure that combines tokenized assets with stablecoins are underway.

“The shift to onchain finance is becoming an unavoidable global trend. If Japan is to lead this transformation rather than fall behind, we must prepare early and build the foundations for the next generation of financial markets,” said Yoshitaka Kitao, chairman and president of SBI Holdings.

Ripple-partner SBI launched JPYSC with Startale in June this year as Japan’s first trust bank-backed yen stablecoin. SBI Shinsei Trust Bank manages issuance, while crypto exchange SBI VC Trade handles distribution. Notably, Ripple tapped SBI Group to launch its RLUSD stablecoin in Japan through the licensed crypto exchange SBI VC Trade.

SBI Holdings and Startale asserted that the MOU with BlackRock aims to support the development of onchain finance in Japan and globally. SBI and Startale joined the Open Standard alliance to explore the interoperability between JPYSC and OUSD stablecoins.

Integrating traditional financial products with blockchain rails requires institutional custody solutions for tokenized assets to safeguard fund reserves.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.