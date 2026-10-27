Home / Crypto News / BREAKING: Ripple Secures Final OCC Approval to Operate National Trust Bank

BREAKING: Ripple Secures Final OCC Approval to Operate National Trust Bank

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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Ripple secures final OCC approval to establish a federally supervised national trust bank.
  • Ripple National Trust Bank will support RLUSD reserves and provide institutional digital asset custody services.
  • XRP price recovers after a bearish day after Ripple's latest regulatory milestone.
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The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has given Ripple final approval to establish Ripple National Trust Bank. The approval gives the company a federally supervised platform to support its RLUSD stablecoin and provide digital asset custody services.

The announcement comes ahead of Ripple Swell 2026 in New York, where the company is expanding its institutional financial services.

Ripple Receives Final OCC Approval for National Trust Bank

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced the approval on Monday, following the regulator’s conditional approval in December 2025. The decision advances Ripple’s plans to operate a national trust bank under federal supervision.

According to Garlinghouse, the charter will enable Ripple to help RLUSD and offer digital asset custody banking services to enterprise customers. The approval is expected to pave the way for integrating cryptocurrency services with traditional banking regulations, he said.

The development puts Ripple on par with its fellow blockchain firms Circle, BitGo, and Fidelity Digital Assets, which have been seeking federally regulated trust banking. Unlike the traditional commercial banks, National Trust banks emphasize on custody and fiduciary services instead of deposit and lending services.

National Trust Bank to support RLUSD and Institutional Custody

The new trust bank will assist Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin in offering federally supervised custody and services related to reserves. Ripple had previously detailed plans to run segregated reserves and serve as collateral trustee.

The development mirrors Ripple’s partnership with Arf to provide more support for the settlement liquidity of the RLUSD on the XRP Ledger. Arf plans to extend its settlement operations to the network’s lending protocol once it becomes available.

Ripple’s banking license might help these institutional services with a regulated custodian model, without affecting the existing arrangements. The company has not yet announced the opening date of the National Trust Bank for customers.

Ripple Expands Treasury Services and XRP Ledger Adoption

The approval follows Ripple’s launch of its 24/7 corporate treasury platform on Monday. The platform integrates cash management, payment processing, and liquidity solutions for corporate clients, powered by AI.

In addition to the expansion of the treasury, Ripple launched its 24/7 Returns feature to enable eligible enterprises to receive returns on their eligible RLUSD holdings. The offering is targeting operating cash that is not deposited through normal banking hours, such as weekends and public holidays.

On the other hand, Ripple has been building partnerships with institutions to expand its presence on the XRP Ledger via tokenized financial products and digital asset services. Aviva Investors has launched a tokenized share class for its £22 billion Sterling Liquidity Fund on the network.

The trust bank will complement Ripple’s institutional business but hasn’t shared a date for when it will go live. Alongside the announcement, the XRP price has managed to recover from a clear bearish trend. At press time, the XRP price was trading at $1.30, a 1.5% surge after hitting a 24-hour low of $1.26.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.