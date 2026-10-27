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SEC Delays New XRP ETF Again: Is US Midterm Election To Blame?

Kritika Mehta
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By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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XRP Risks Deeper Fall as Spot XRP ETFs Record Largest-Ever Outflow

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pushed back the effective date of a GraniteShares filing covering leveraged XRP ETF. This action has delayed the anticipation of investors for new investment products that will be associated with Ripple’s XRP.

SEC Sets November 30 Deadline For New XRP ETFs

The filing comes just days before the November 3 U.S. midterm elections. It has questioned the political uncertainty’s impact on the regulatory timeline. But the document does not contain a connection to the elections.

On October 26, 2026, GraniteShares ETF Trust filed a post-effective amendment with the SEC. The document says its sole intent is to delay the impact of an earlier change to the registration until Nov. 30, 2026.

Several crypto products are covered by the registration. These include the GraniteShares 3x Long XRP Daily ETF and GraniteShares 3x Short XRP Daily ETF. The same filing also includes funds that are leveraged on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.

The SEC amendment for these XRP ETFs adopts November 30 as the proposed effective date for Rule 485(b) of the Securities Act of 1933. This is not an explanation for the postponement and doesn’t refer to the US midterm elections.

The Midterm Elections Bring Political Uncertainty

The SEC filing comes as Republicans and Democrats battle it out for control of Congress in the Nov. 3 U.S. midterm elections. Republicans now have a House of Representatives that is 218-214 and a Senate with a 53-47 lead.

The result may have implications for political regulation of cryptocurrencies. The elections will gauge the control of both houses as the Democrats try to gain control of both, and they will be a test of President Donald Trump’s administration.

On October 12, AdImpact reports that over $3.8 billion had been spent on aired political advertisements. The contests are driven by economic worries, among other factors, and by voter sentiment.

However, the SEC’s decision appears to have been independent of the election calendar. Currently, there is no evidence in the GraniteShares’ XRP ETF delay filing that the election played any role.

GraniteShares ETF Trust President William Rhind signed the amendment on October 26. Investors will have to now wait and see if the registration gets the green light on the new effective date.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.