Home / Crypto News / Mastercard Rolls Out New Crypto Risk Tool to Secure Stablecoin Payments

Mastercard Rolls Out New Crypto Risk Tool to Secure Stablecoin Payments

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Mastercard Rolls Out New Crypto Risk Tool to Secure Stablecoin Payments

Highlights

  • Mastercard launches Stablecoin Security to detect fraud, scams and sanctions risks.
  • Borderless.xyz and Keyrails join as Mastercard's first stablecoin security partners.
  • Mastercard plans a global rollout in 2027, including BVNK integration.
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Mastercard launched Stablecoin Security on Monday, introducing a tool that helps financial institutions detect fraud and other risks in stablecoin payments. According to the company’s announcement, the service combines payment data with blockchain intelligence, allowing banks to assess transactions before funds move on-chain.

Mastercard Introduces Stablecoin Security to Detect Fraud

Mastercard unveiled Stablecoin Security at Money20/20 USA, naming Borderless.xyz and Keyrails as its first partners. The service examines transactions for possible scams, sanctions violations, and other financial crime risks.

The system uses an application programming interface that connects with existing banking compliance and fraud detection tools. It reviews transaction details, sources of funds, and possible connections to restricted individuals or organizations.

Mastercard said the tool generates risk scores before payments are completed, helping institutions decide whether additional checks are necessary. The service also monitors risks throughout transactions involving traditional currencies and stablecoins.

Ann Johnson, Mastercard’s executive vice president of Security Solutions, said financial institutions need stronger controls as stablecoin payments expand.

“Stablecoins are creating new possibilities for value exchange, but financial institutions need the right intelligence and controls to participate with confidence,” Johnson said.

Borderless.xyz and Keyrails Join as Initial Security Partners

The launch brings Borderless.xyz and Keyrails into Mastercard’s stablecoin security operations, with both companies supporting cross-border payments. Borderless connects financial institutions with licensed stablecoin providers across more than 113 countries and 72 currencies.

Keyrails focuses on high-value international trade payments, particularly in emerging markets where businesses use alternative settlement methods. Both companies previously participated in Mastercard’s Start Path Blockchain and Digital Assets program.

The security launch follows Mastercard’s recent Global Money Platform expansion, which combines traditional currencies and stablecoin payments through one interface.

Mastercard completed its acquisition of BVNK in August 2026, adding the company’s stablecoin payment infrastructure to its services. The company plans to integrate BVNK into its Stablecoin Security expansion during 2027.

Mastercard Targets Global Stablecoin Security Rollout in 2027

Mastercard is introducing Stablecoin Security in North America first, with worldwide commercial availability expected during 2027. The company has not announced specific launch dates for individual countries outside the initial market.

The rollout comes as payment companies expand stablecoin services for international transfers and business settlements. Earlier, Visa expanded stablecoin payments by introducing commercial USDC prefunding through Visa Direct.

Mastercard cited research from the Bank for International Settlements examining 593 million stablecoin transfer events during 2025. Nearly 60% involved complex, multi-step transactions rather than direct transfers between two parties.

Such transactions can involve several addresses and intermediaries, making it harder for banks to identify the original source of funds. Mastercard’s new service aims to provide additional transaction information without requiring banks to replace their existing compliance systems.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.