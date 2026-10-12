Home / Crypto News / BREAKING: Standard Chartered Launches Custody for Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin

BREAKING: Standard Chartered Launches Custody for Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Standard Chartered Launches Custody for Ripple's RLUSD Stablecoin

Highlights

  • Standard Chartered announces institutional custody support for Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger.
  • The bank will also join Ripple and LMAX Group to enable RLUSD as eligible collateral.
  • The collaboration brings RLUSD across trading and collateral management.
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Standard Chartered today announced that institutional custody support for Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) is now live. This gives eligible clients access to the bank’s digital asset custody infrastructure.

The bank will provide institutional custody support through its DIFC Branch in Dubai, which is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

“Institutional clients want to participate in digital asset markets without compromising on how their assets are safeguarded or how risk is managed,” said Waqar Chaudry, Global Head of Digital Assets at Standard Chartered.

He added that the ecosystem must make it easier for clients to hold assets securely, access liquidity and deploy collateral efficiently within trusted frameworks. It gives institutions greater flexibility in how they hold and deploy digital assets for trading, while reducing operational risk, optimizing counterparty exposure, and improving capital efficiency.

Standard Chartered Joins Ripple and LMAX to Enable RLUSD as Collateral

Standard Chartered is also working with Ripple and LMAX Group to enable RLUSD as eligible collateral and extend Standard Chartered’s collateral mirroring model to LMAX Group.

The move marks the next phase of collaboration between firms, bringing RLUSD across trading and collateral management. Under the mirroring approach, LMAX Group reflects the value of eligible RLUSD collateral without requiring the underlying tokens to be transferred directly to the trading venue.

Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple, said “RLUSD was built for exactly this kind of institutional use case. Bringing together RLUSD on the XRP Ledger, Standard Chartered’s custody capabilities and LMAX Group’s institutional trading infrastructure creates a practical path for institutions to put stablecoins to work across global markets.”

The planned capabilities remain subject to final documentation, testing, applicable laws and regulations, internal approvals, and jurisdictional readiness.

Standard Chartered and LMAX have previously expanded their digital asset partnership, including custody arrangements via the DIFC and Luxembourg and earlier prime brokerage activity.

The announcement builds on Standard Chartered’s broader expansion of institutional digital asset custody capabilities across hubs including the UAE, Luxembourg, and Hong Kong. As CoinGape reported recently, Standard Chartered plans to expand digital asset custody in Singapore.

Financial institutions looking to safeguard tokenized assets can compare top institutional crypto custody solutions for banks and asset managers.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.