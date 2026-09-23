Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin Surges as Trump Confirms “Good Meeting” with Iran amid Hormuz Opening Proposal

Bitcoin Surges as Trump Confirms “Good Meeting” with Iran amid Hormuz Opening Proposal

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Bitcoin Surges as Trump Confirms Good Meeting with Iran amid Hormuz Opening Proposal

Highlights

  • President Donald Trump says “very good meeting” with Iranian officials at UN General Assembly.
  • Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian is to attend the meeting today, after foreign representive met with FM Aragchi.
  • Bitcoin surges above $87,200 today as oil price fall further and positive sentiment on Iran deal.
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Bitcoin climbed above $87,000 on Wednesday as traders reacted to President Donald Trump’s confirmation of a “very good meeting” with Iran’s officials on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Falling oil prices, spot Bitcoin ETF inflows, and derivatives interest are bolstering positive sentiment for a broader crypto market rally.

Trump Says Good Meeting Between US and Iran at UN General Assembly

Trump said U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held a three-hour meeting with Iranian representatives, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. He stated the meeting was “very good” and “very productive.” He even revealed that another round of talks is scheduled in the near future.

The president said there was “a lot of momentum” toward a deal and framed Iran’s choice as one between rebuilding or facing severe consequences. Iranian media reported that Iran re-presented conditions that included lifting the U.S. naval blockade, unfreezing assets, and ending the war on multiple fronts.

As CoinGape reported yesterday, Iran proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz within 7 days if the US takes initial steps to ease tensions, including military operations. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian is to attend the meeting today, with an address citing that the regime acted in self-defense.

Representatives of other countries, including EU European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas and Switzerland Vice President Ignazio Cassis, talked with Abbas Araghchi about ending the US-Iran war and fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Bitcoin Jumps Above $87,000 Today

Markets treated the news as a de-escalation signal. Bitcoin rose another 1% to reclaim $87,000, extending the rally to almost 8% in a week. The broader crypto market, with Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Zcash (ZEC), participated in the rebound.

The latest talks followed earlier upside momentum as Trump announced a proposed $5 billion Gulf reconstruction fund aimed at energy infrastructure damaged during the US-Iran war.

Oil prices also dropped further to $89 per barrel today, the sixth straight day, amid the UN General Assembly meetings. Saudi Arabia also plans to restore flows through its vital East-West pipeline.

Bitcoin is currently trading around $87,200 with an intraday high of $87,251. Trading volume has dropped 32% as traders await Fed officials’ speech for inflation cues.

Notably, Trump earlier said a final decision on a broader Iran deal could come after the November midterms, leaving markets focused on whether the latest talks produce concrete steps on the Strait of Hormuz and sanctions.

Derivatives markets revealed rising Bitcoin futures open interest, as per Coinglass data. BTC futures OI climbed more than 1% to $61.40 billion in 24 hours. The futures OI jumped more than 5% on CME and 6% on Hyperliquid, but dropped almost 2% on Binance.

As political situations shift rapidly, many macro traders rely on the best geopolitical prediction markets to place speculative bets on the final outcomes of these international negotiations.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.