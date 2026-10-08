BREAKING: Russia’s Moscow Exchange Plans to Launch Crypto Trading in December

Moscow Exchange (MOEX), Russia’s largest stock exchange, plans to begin offering crypto trading on December 1 under the country’s new regulatory framework. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP and TRON (TRX) are expected to be the initial cryptocurrencies supported by the exchange

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Moscow Exchange to Offer Crypto Trading

Moscow Exchange is currently testing crypto trading with professional traders, said senior managing director for sales and business development Boris Blokhin on October 8. This is a test environment for digital currency trading, testing the functionality that will eventually be implemented in the production environment

“We will continue testing until launch. We plan to provide this cryptocurrency trading capability on December 1st, in line with the new legislation,” he added, according to TASS.

Moscow Exchange intends to use its existing trading organizer license and stock-market infrastructure for crypto assets, which the new regulations permit. “Therefore, everything is very simple – both for the participants and for us” as there is no additional inclusion in the exchange’s register is required.

The announcement follows the entry into force of Russia’s cryptocurrency market legislation in early September. The Bank of Russia has begun registering crypto exchange operators and crypto custodians such as Sberbank and VTB Bank.

As CoinGape reported, Sberbank plans to launch its first crypto products on December 1. The products will be offered via SberBank Online, SberInvestments and SberBusiness. These services are already available in the bank’s overall digital platform.

Under the framework, unqualified investors can buy only Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether (USDT), up to 300,000 rubles per year. Qualified investors can purchase all cryptocurrencies on the platform and over-the-counter markets, without a limit on the amount.

Moscow Exchange launched perpetual futures tied to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and TRON indices last month. The contracts are quoted in US dollars, settled in Russian rubles, and limited to qualified investors. This positions Russia’s Moscow Exchange to offer regulated crypto exposure alongside banks and other licensed intermediaries.

To understand how these state-backed initiatives compare with international providers, traders can look at our comprehensive review of the regulated crypto exchanges comparison currently operating in the market.