Home / Crypto News / BREAKING: Russia’s Moscow Exchange Plans to Launch Crypto Trading in December

BREAKING: Russia’s Moscow Exchange Plans to Launch Crypto Trading in December

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Russia's Moscow Exchange Plans to Launch Crypto Trading in December, Bitcoin and XRP Expected

Highlights

  • Russia’s largest stock exchange Moscow Exchange plans to launch crypto trading on December 1.
  • The exchange is currently testing crypto trading with qualified traders, said senior managing director Boris Blokhin.
  • Moscow Exchange earlier launched perpetual futures tied to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and TRON indices.
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Moscow Exchange (MOEX), Russia’s largest stock exchange, plans to begin offering crypto trading on December 1 under the country’s new regulatory framework. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP and TRON (TRX) are expected to be the initial cryptocurrencies supported by the exchange

Moscow Exchange to Offer Crypto Trading

Moscow Exchange is currently testing crypto trading with professional traders, said senior managing director for sales and business development Boris Blokhin on October 8. This is a test environment for digital currency trading, testing the functionality that will eventually be implemented in the production environment

“We will continue testing until launch. We plan to provide this cryptocurrency trading capability on December 1st, in line with the new legislation,” he added, according to TASS.

Moscow Exchange intends to use its existing trading organizer license and stock-market infrastructure for crypto assets, which the new regulations permit. “Therefore, everything is very simple – both for the participants and for us” as there is no additional inclusion in the exchange’s register is required.

The announcement follows the entry into force of Russia’s cryptocurrency market legislation in early September. The Bank of Russia has begun registering crypto exchange operators and crypto custodians such as Sberbank and VTB Bank.

As CoinGape reported, Sberbank plans to launch its first crypto products on December 1. The products will be offered via SberBank Online, SberInvestments and SberBusiness. These services are already available in the bank’s overall digital platform.

Under the framework, unqualified investors can buy only Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether (USDT), up to 300,000 rubles per year. Qualified investors can purchase all cryptocurrencies on the platform and over-the-counter markets, without a limit on the amount.

Moscow Exchange launched perpetual futures tied to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and TRON indices last month. The contracts are quoted in US dollars, settled in Russian rubles, and limited to qualified investors. This positions Russia’s Moscow Exchange to offer regulated crypto exposure alongside banks and other licensed intermediaries.

To understand how these state-backed initiatives compare with international providers, traders can look at our comprehensive review of the regulated crypto exchanges comparison currently operating in the market.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.