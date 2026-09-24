Payward and Ledger Announce Partnership for Cold Storage of Tokenized Stocks

Payward and Ledger have announced a partnership to bring cold storage to tokenized stocks, allowing eligible xStocks users to hold supported equity-linked tokens on Ledger hardware wallets while adding physical transaction approval for greater control over assets kept outside online trading platforms.

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Ledger Brings Cold Storage to xStocks Users

Payward and Ledger have announced a partnership to connect Payward’s xStocks platform with Ledger hardware wallets. The integration provides users with yet another option for keeping tokenized stocks off of an online trading account.

Investors can also require physical approval before supported transactions move forward. A user can sign and confirm a transaction directly on a Ledger device without completing the transaction.

Ledger will initially be listing tokenized stocks from Payward’s xStocks platform. Additionally, the integration also integrates xStocks services with Ledger wallet ecosystem for supported users.

Cold storage has long been a solution for crypto users who desire to have direct control over private keys. However, tokenized equities now make it possible to have the same custody model with blockchain-based stock products.

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Payward Extends Its Tokenized Asset Services

The partnership adds to Payward’s efforts in the space of blockchain financial products. xStocks enables eligible customers to gain access to tokenized shares of public company shares in supported markets.

Payward co-CEO David Ripley said the companies aim to combine “secure self-custody and global financial infrastructure.” The Ledger integration adds hardware-based control to Payward’s existing tokenized stock offering.

Users are still required to check the structure of each tokenized stock before making transactions. Product rights, availability, and regulatory treatment can vary between markets and jurisdictions.

Payward Continues Talks With Hyperliquid Labs

Payward has also recently engaged in high-level discussions with Hyperliquid Labs regarding specific crypto perpetual futures for U.S. traders. The proposed products will be based on Hyperliquid technology but will be sold via Bitnomial.

Kraken’s parent outlined the basic structure of the potential partnership to the CFTC. Regulatory review remains one of the key mandates for any planned ‘launch’.

Under the proposed setup, Bitnomial would create, operate, and settle the futures markets. Payward’s NinjaTrader Clearing would be the custodian for eligible customer accounts.

The Hyperliquid discussions are not directly tied to the partnership with Ledger. Payward’s agreement with Ledger focuses on giving xStocks users hardware-based custody for supported tokenized equities.

For more details, advanced traders can compare leading perpetual futures trading platforms available across global markets.