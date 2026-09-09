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Mastercard Launches New AI Commerce Tools for Merchants and Shopping Agents

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Mastercard Agent Connect gives merchants one integration for AI shopping, payments and digital platform connections.
  • Agent Pay uses consumer authorization to control purchases completed by AI agents across merchant platforms.
  • Mastercard also supports machine payments across cards and stablecoins for frequent, low-value automated transactions securely.
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Mastercard is expanding its AI commerce tools with Agent Connect. The platform links merchants, AI agents, digital platforms and payment providers through one integration for shopping and payments.

Mastercard Agent Connect Links Merchants With AI Shopping

Mastercard Agent Connect provides merchants a single connection for AI-driven shopping across the various platforms. The service provides product discovery, cart creation, and consumer-approved payments.

Therefore, merchants can reduce the need to build separate connections for each participating AI platform. Businesses can also provide current prices, product details and availability through their existing catalogs.

Meanwhile, merchants keep control over branding, pricing and customer relationships. The system is created by Mastercard to ensure that businesses remain engaged during the entire AI shopping experience.

Agent Connect is also integrated with Mastercard’s broader Agent Suite for Merchants. The company intends to integrate payment services with the AI shopping services via the same commerce platform.

Mastercard Expands Agent Suite for Merchants

The updated Agent Suite supports product searches, comparisons, recommendations and checkout within merchant-controlled digital channels. Moreover, businesses can use AI agents to support order tracking, refunds and returns.

Mastercard is also working with Anthropic on commerce tools for merchants. Businesses can use Anthropic’s commerce agent blueprint with Claude models and Mastercard payment capabilities.

As a result, merchants can build AI shopping agents while maintaining control over their digital storefronts. The tools focus on connecting product discovery with authorized purchases.

Mastercard Chief Product Officer Jorn Lambert said, “AI agents will change the buying interface again.” He added that Mastercard wants businesses to retain control as AI changes online shopping.

Agent Pay Adds Controls for AI Transactions

Mastercard Agent Pay enables payments made by the AI agents when they are authorized by customers. The system verifies agent’s permission to buy with a tokenized permission.

Additionally, Mastercard launched Agent Pay for Machines, which enables automatic transactions between software applications. The service enables payment of small amounts of money regularly, whether on Card or stablecoin.

More than 30 companies support Mastercard’s machine-payment initiative. Participants include Stripe, Coinbase, Adyen, Checkout, Cloudflare, OKX and Global Payments.

However, Mastercard continues to expand the technology through partnerships and merchant testing. The company is positioning Agent Connect alongside its existing payment network as AI-driven commerce develops.

For more on managing high-velocity digital asset payouts, explore the best stablecoin orchestration platforms for programmatic micro-transactions.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.