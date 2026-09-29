Home / Crypto News / Canary XRP ETF Clients Buy $3.96 Million Worth of XRP

Canary XRP ETF Clients Buy $3.96 Million Worth of XRP

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Highlights

  • Canary Capital's XRPC absorbed the full $3.96M XRP ETF inflow on Sept. 28, while Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, and all other issuers posted flat flows.
  • The print lifted Canary's cumulative net inflows to ~$493M, with the U.S. XRP spot ETF complex now at ~$1.79B lifetime.
  • Goldman Sachs returned as the largest XRPC holder (1.76M shares) and Citadel built a 79,500-contract call book, signaling institutional demand.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

On September 28, U.S. spot crypto ETFs recorded another steady session of inflows, and for XRP ETF inflow, the session carried an unusual signal.

Every dollar that entered the XRP ETF complex that day came through a single fund: Canary Capital’s XRPC.

The Nasdaq-listed product absorbed the entire $3.96 million net creation, while every other XRP issuer posted flat flows. For institutional allocators watching concentration as a demand indicator, that is a meaningful print.

Canary XRPC Takes the Full Print as Rivals Sit Flat

SoSoValue flow data confirmed the $3.9585 million figure after U.S. markets closed. Canary was the only issuer in the green.

Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, and the rest of the XRP ETF complex recorded no net movement that session.

That result pushed Canary’s cumulative net inflows to approximately $493 million. The broader U.S. XRP spot ETF complex now sits at roughly $1.79 billion in lifetime net inflows, with total assets under management near $1.68 billion.

To put the Sept. 28 print in context, Bitcoin ETFs added $31.07 million, Ethereum $17.10 million, and Solana $12.70 million the same day. The XRP figure is smaller, but its concentration tells the real story.

The week prior painted a different picture. Between September 21 and 25, spot XRP ETF inflows topped $75.6 million, led by Bitwise and Franklin.

September 25 alone brought in $22.65 million. That the XRPC ETF inflow held positive, even when peers went quiet, confirms residual institutional demand rather than a one-week novelty.

XRPC launched on Nasdaq in November 2025 as the first U.S. spot XRP product. It debuted with $245 million in day-one inflows, topping Solana’s own ETF debut and marking one of the strongest crypto ETF launches of that year.

The fund charges a 0.50% sponsor fee and holds actual XRP through custodians BitGo and Gemini.

It is now available through Charles Schwab and Vanguard, which matters more than any single daily creation: once a product sits on those platforms, small flows can persist through consolidation cycles.

Wall Street’s XRP Wrappers Are Now Plumbing, Not Just Products

The Sept. 28 XRP ETF inflow did not move the market on its own. XRP traded near $1.50 after tagging $1.60–$1.65 the prior week.

Yet the taker-buy/sell ratio turned cautious even as ETF creations stayed positive, a decoupling that seasoned allocators should note.

Beneath the surface, the institutional infrastructure has deepened significantly. Goldman Sachs returned as the largest XRP ETF holder, disclosing 1.76 million XRPC shares in recent 13F filings.

Ken Griffin’s Citadel built a large bullish options book across XRP ETFs, including 79,500 XRPC call contracts. These are not retail plays. They are Wall Street firms treating XRP wrappers as part of standard portfolio plumbing.

On the derivatives side, CME overtook Binance as the largest XRP futures venue, with open interest crossing $4.1 billion.

Meanwhile, XRPL recorded 11,432 new accounts on September 24, 320% above average, and Ripple is actively pitching cross-border payment rails at Sibos, eyeing a $155 trillion market.

The honest investor caveat comes from 21Shares, which has flagged that institutions can settle on XRPL rails without holding XRP itself.

That means XRP ETF inflow data proves wrapper demand, not automatic token value capture. Canary’s Sept. 28 print keeps the institutional bid alive. Whether spot price follows is a separate trade.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Transfers Out $297 Million in Bitcoin, Here’s Why
Robinhood Chain’s Bundle Cat ($BUN) Rallies 180% This Week as Broader Memecoins Slip 4.5%
White House, Senator Lummis Blame Democrats for Derailing CLARITY Act in Senate
Bitget Resumes Crypto Withdrawals After $388M Security Breach
JUST IN: Belarus Approves First Crypto Banks as New Digital Asset Rules Take Effect

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

GLOBAL ONCHAIN SUMMIT MUMBAI 2026

The Institutional Leaders Are Coming Together in India.

Join leading institutions, founders & industry leaders shaping the future of onchain finance.
Apply Now

Related Articles

Ripple Treasury platform connected to SWIFT network showing unified dashboard with global payments and digital asset management

Ripple’s $155T Vision Splits XRP and RLUSD as Sibos 2026 Revives $15K Hype
3 Reasons Why XRP Price Is Going Up

3 Reasons Why XRP Price Is Going Up
Over $157M in XRP Stolen in Bitget Hack, Gracy Chen suspect North Korea's Lazarus Group behind attack

Bitget To Resume Crypto Withdrawals After $352M XRP, ETH Theft In Latest Hack
Ripple Clears XRP Ledger 3.3.0 Upgrade Amendments for Mainnet Activation

XRP News: Ripple USD Hits Fresh Market Cap ATH Near $2.5B While XRPL Stables Jump 6%
Sec closed door

SEC Closed Door Meeting LIVE Updates: Will Oct. 1 Hearing Solve Bitcoin, ETH, XRP Crypto Rules Mystery?
an image of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse

XRP Gets A Big Shock As Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Declares He Owns Solana

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.