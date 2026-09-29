Robinhood Chain’s Bundle Cat ($BUN) Rallies 180% This Week as Broader Memecoins Slip 4.5%

Bundle Cat ($BUN), the first token launched through the Mosh protocol on Robinhood Chain, has surged roughly 40% in 24 hours and 180% over the past week.

Its circulating market cap has climbed to nearly $20 million, even as the broader Robinhood Chain memecoin tape slipped about 4.5% in the same period.

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How Mosh’s Locked-Supply Model Sets $BUN Apart

On-chain data from bundlecat.fyi shows that 71.1% of Bundle Cat’s 1 billion token supply sits locked across three named AI agents, Stage Diver, Front Row, and Crowd Surfer.

A further 8.2% is permanently locked in the Pons LaunchLocker. That leaves only 20.7% in public circulation.

The move comes nearly three months after Robinhood Chain launched with AI-native infrastructure and real-world asset rails, positioning itself for tokenized stocks.

Memecoin activity quickly became a parallel revenue driver. When CASHCAT exploded in July, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev acknowledged the chain “works great for memes too.”

That off-hand comment helped set the stage for the launch culture now producing $BUN’s rally.

The Robinhood Chain memecoin breakout that started with CASHCAT drew retail and developer attention to Pons, the chain’s native launchpad.

However, a bundler problem, where insiders pre-buy launch supply, plagued early projects.

Mosh was designed specifically to address that. Its crowd-funding model raises capital publicly, buys the token bundle on the bonding curve, and locks the inventory in non-custodial agent vaults in a single transaction.

This structure directly tackles the bundler problem on Robinhood Chain that Pons launchpad projects previously faced.

The three agents trade only within pool limits and cannot withdraw inventory; they swap. As a result, 80% of creator fees route to the original crowd-funders, not an unlocked team wallet.

Lifetime funder fees have already reached 76.65 ETH on an initial 8 ETH raise, a 7.7× return multiple, according to on-chain trackers.

The fee design also mirrors the broader trend on Robinhood Chain, where Pons and launchpad activity have generated millions in 24-hour app revenue, outpacing tokenized stock trading in daily fee contribution.

Mosh’s public launcher went live on September 22. It has since recorded 35 bundles, 11 launched, 3 still raising, and roughly 49 ETH committed across ETH-paired raises.

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What Investors Are Watching, and the Risks They Should Know

Several dynamics are drawing investor attention to Bundle Cat. UV Labs founder Justin Bebis confirmed on September 28 that the team is working with lawyers to align BUN ownership with UV Labs equity 1:1, a structure that, if completed, would give the token a claim tied to the lab’s overall value, not just the meme narrative.

“There is only one Bundle Cat,” Bebis wrote on X, reaffirming the project’s single-token identity against potential copycats.

The bull case rests on tight float, fee-routing design, and the possibility of a Robinhood Assets listing.

Earlier, Robinhood Assets listed JUGGERNAUT and FRONG as the chain’s first spot-listed meme coins after CASHCAT.

$BUN has not received that treatment yet. Whether Robinhood’s compliance team moves toward listing is one of the clearest near-term signals to track.

The bear case is equally plain. Bundle Cat is still a memecoin on a chain where memes are the fee engine, not the product Robinhood sells to its retail brokerage customers.

No public audit has been confirmed. The fully diluted valuation sits near $97 million, roughly five times the circulating cap of $20 million, which means early holders carry significant dilution exposure if float expands.

Alongside that, other AI-native meme launchpads are competing for the same narrative, and Mosh’s vault model remains unproven over multiple market cycles.